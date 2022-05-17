Scottsbluff High School senior Ava Imhof named National Merit Scholar

Scottsbluff High School senior Ava Imhof has been named a National Merit Scholar in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, receiving a $2,500 scholarship.

“It’s a real honor,” Imhof said. “It’s really nice that people are recognizing me and congratulating me.”

She is one of 16 students in the state of Nebraska receiving this honor. Imhof is the daughter of Michael and Sara Imhof of Scottsbluff.

The National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2020 when high school juniors took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

“You just take it and based on that score, they decide if you’ve made the cut for the semi-finalists,” Imhof said. “Once you find out you’re a semi-finalist, they give you the information to go onto the National Merit website and fill out the application.”

Imhof said the application requested information about her work experience, extra-curricular activity involvement, and a written essay talking about how her life’s successes.

As she looks forward to commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 22, Imhof said her time in the district has been positive.

“I think everybody that I’ve met along the way in my education has really made an impact on me,” she said. “All of the teachers and the principals, too, they’ve always supported me. I’ve never felt like people didn’t want me to succeed.

“I think everybody has always been rooting for me and I think that was a big reason why I was able to succeed as a high schooler,” she added.

Scottsbluff High School Principal Justin Shaddick said Imhof’s recognition is well deserved.

“Ms. Imhof is not only intelligent but she is a tremendously hard worker,” Shaddick said. “She is always extremely positive and greets everyone with a smile. She has an amazing future ahead of her and we could not be more happy for her well deserved recognition and success.”

He said, “We are honored to call Ms. Imhof a SHS graduate and future alumnus.”

In September, Imhof was named as a semifinalist among a pool of semifinalists representing less than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors, including the highest scoring entrants in each state. From the pool of 16,000 semifinalists, 15,000 advanced to the finalist level with 2,500 merit scholar designees chosen from there.

“National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” according to a National Merit Scholarship Corporation press release.

The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

Imhof learned she would receive the National Merit scholarship a couple of weeks ago.

“My parents were really proud of me,” she said. “They were happy that I had gotten a scholarship.”

The scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the PSAT/NMSQT; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

Imhof will join more than 362,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.

In addition to her merit scholarship, Imhof also was awarded two four-year scholarships, the Chancellor’s Scholarship and the Richard L. and Carol S. McNeel Engineering Scholarship from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and the Chimney Rock Public Power District $1,000 scholarship. The Chancellor’s scholarship covers the cost of UNL undergraduate tuition for up to four academic years, with three inclusive summers depend upon the recipient maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.500 or ranking in the upper 25% of the relevant class in a degree-granting undergraduate college. In total, Imhof was awarded about $24,000 in scholarship funds.

“I think sometimes the big stress of college is how you’re going to pay for everything, especially the additional fees like books and transportation,” Imhof said. “So I really think these scholarships are going to help me not be so stressed out about that aspect of schooling and I’ll be able to focus more on my actual education.”

She plans to attend UNL this fall, enrolled in courses within the College of Engineering.

“Right now, I would like to go into aerospace engineering and help explore more of the universe, I think, would be really cool.”

Her other goal is to become a published author, writing a fiction book.

