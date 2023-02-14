Scottsbluff High School senior Riley Ibero has been selected as a finalist in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Ibero was informed of his selection on Tuesday afternoon and awarded a certificate by Scottsbluff High School principal Justin Shaddick, who spoke a few words to recognize the achievement.

“You’re one of a very few elite in the history of Scottsbluff High School, so this is a huge honor,” said Shaddick.

Ibero said that reaching this point in the selection process feels very rewarding, considering how much effort has gone into his academic career.

“It feels pretty good knowing that all of my hard work and studies have paid off,” he said.

Riley’s parents, Frank and Shannon Ibero, were also in attendance at the presentation. His father, Frank Ibero, said that they couldn’t be more proud of the heights Riley continues to reach.

“He’s put in a lot of hard work and a lot of time,” he said. “We’re proud of him, and he’s growing into quite a young man. I can’t wait to see what he does going forward.”

About 1.5 million juniors in some 21,000 high schools entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Ibero is one of only 15,000 finalists from across the United States.

To reach this point, Ibero had to submit a detailed scholarship application in conjunction with a high school official providing information about his academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Other requirements included an outstanding academic record throughout high school, endorsement and recommendation by a high school official, an essay, and SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Ibero will learn whether he will be awarded a National Merit Scholarship when results are announced, a process which will begin in April and continue until July. He said that he plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall and major in civil engineering.