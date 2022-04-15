Scottsbluff High School to host celebration breakfast for Career and Technical Education

Scottsbluff High School, in partnership with the Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation and Kelley Bean, cordially invite the public to attend a special breakfast event celebrating our Career and Technical Education.

It will take place Tuesday, April 19, at 7:30 a.m. in the Scottsbluff High School Cafeteria/Commons area. There is no cost, but donations are encouraged.

Enjoy breakfast catered by SHS students, a report from each Career and Technical student organization, and recognition of scholarship recipients.

Please RSVP here at https://scottsbluffschoolsfoundation.salsalabs.org/CTEBreakfast.

