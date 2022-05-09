 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff High School to host summer theater camp

The Scottsbluff High School competitive play production team is hosting a camp, July 25-26, to help interested students develop their theater skills.

Several guest artists will work with the play production camp attendees. The activities include a variety of interactive lessons that include set design, makeup, costume design, acting, character development, staging (falls, fighting, etc.), improve and voice.

The camp is for incoming grades ninth through 12th, and it will take place at the Scottsbluff High School auditorium.

The cost is $25 per person, and it covers the cost of lunch, materials and guest instructor fees. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. For more information, contact Amanda Wilson at awilson@sbps.net or Beth Muhr at bmurh@sbps.net.

