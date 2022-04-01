Scottsbluff High School's Brooklyn Glennon wins local Junior Duck Stamp contest Friday

For more than 30 years, the Nebraska Junior Duck Stamp contests has joined similar contests in raising money for national wildlife refuges across the country. Students from kindergarten through 12th grades can participate in the junior contests. On Friday, students from Bayard, Dalton, Dix, Gering, Gordon, Harrison, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Mitchell, Oshkosh and Scottsbluff participated in a contest held at the Western Nebraska Arts Center (WNAC).

A ninth-grade student from Scottsbluff High School won top honors Friday. Brooklyn Glennon, 14, submitted an acrylic painting of two Ross’s geese at rest in the water titled “Blue Winter.” After advancing to the final round, the piece received perfect marks from the five judges.

Of the 354 pieces of artwork submitted this year, all but 50 were made by Panhandle students.

“The whole purpose of it (the duck stamp contest) is to combine art and conservation education ... and keep young minds involved to grow the conservation ethic in the country,” Lydia Patrick, a duck stamp coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The students’ works were judged based on age group. Categories included kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and 10th through 12th grade.

Judging took place in rounds. The judges this year included Michele Denton, the WNAC director and a longtime participant. Also judging the paintings and drawings were Justin Haag, a public information officer for Nebraska Game and Parks; Kristine Askerooth, a visitor services manager with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; and conservationists Rick Patrick and Mike Petko.

For both adult and junior competitions, there are always five judges and the judging works the same way each time. Patrick said she tries to get judges with a diverse range of skill sets each year.

For each age group, judges placed 10 poker chips each on paintings they liked until they had 50 pieces of art selected. They then placed five chips down, then three, then two and finally one until they were left with the five best artworks from each group. They then judged these with a point system to determine the top three winners from each round.

They selected artwork that looked polished and natural, as close to the real animal as possible.

“It’s got to look good on a stamp,” Haag said, “but we’re also looking for an accurate representation.”

Askerooth said another facet to consider was making sure the artists placed the birds in places befitting their natural habitat.

The top three finishers in each category will receive different drawing guides. As the state champion, Glennon will receive two. Her work will move into consideration for the national Junior Duck Stamp contest alongside artwork from the champions of other states, territories and Washington, D.C.

Each student also to complete an entry form and needed to adhere to a strict species criteria. Only 43 endemic North American species could be drawn; students from Pacific or Caribbean regions could choose from five additional species from these areas.

Patrick said participation was lower than usual. She attributed it to students not taking art classes as often as in the past.

“We used to do classroom visits (to get kids invested) ... but when the pandemic hit, that’s when they recorded their sessions,” she said. “...Art is sort of a dying subject in most schools.”

While classes from across the state used to participate, fewer and fewer schools from eastern Nebraska have contributed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Last year, entries came exclusively from schools in the Panhandle. This year, just one teacher from Johnson-Brock Schools in Johnson submitted student artwork from outside the Panhandle.

This year, several of the overall finalists, including Glennon, were taught by WNAC art instructor Mary Hunt. She said her students had been discussing which one of their pieces would be the one to beat.

Patrick said she’d thought Glennon’s work would wind up as the state’s best from the beginning.

