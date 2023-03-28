Scottsbluff High School is warming up for its production of “The Sound of Music,” and among the cast are four extraordinary young talents ready to make an early mark on the stage.

The parts of the four youngest von Trapp children were awarded to elementary school students from across Scottsbluff: Will Seymour and Nina Polk, fifth graders from St. Agnes Catholic School; Alta Downey, a fourth grader from Longfellow Elementary School; and Ava Zavala, a second grader from Lake Minatare Elementary.

Most of the students found out about the auditions from their music teachers, but Nina Polk said it was her sister who told her about the opportunity.

“My sister goes to the high school, and she said that this year they’re doing ‘The Sound of Music’ and they need kids for the von Trapp children. I was really excited,” she said.

Nina recounted how nervous she was during her audition because she was afraid that illness would affect her voice.

“I actually didn’t think that I would get it, because I had a sore throat during the callbacks and I could barely even talk,” she said. “It was really hard, and I was really surprised when I got it.”

The four young cast members were selected from an audition pool of 28. Some of them had met before, either as classmates at school or peers at summer theater camps. Every one of them has either participated in a stage show or gone to see one, which gave them some idea of what to expect from the experience.

“I’ve been in like seven in total, I think,” Will Seymour said. “I was excited to audition because I love to perform and everything, but I was also nervous because I was afraid I wouldn’t get the part.”

Scottsbluff High School vocal director Brad Ronne said the younger students add an energy to the show that it would otherwise lack, and that they never want to leave rehearsal at the end of the night.

“The kids bring an excitement and enthusiasm to the show,” Ronne said. “It’s funny, we send them home at a certain time, and when it’s time for them to go they’re disappointed and they ask, ‘Please, can we stay later?’ It’s very cute.”

Asked about their favorite parts of the show, the kids mentioned the party scene, their escape into the mountains, the concert and hiding from the Nazis, which they said is a particularly emotional scene.

“During that part I try to cry, but I can’t. I think my character would cry a lot, but I can’t do it,” Nina said.

Ava Zavala offered her castmate a helpful tip she had learned to make herself cry on stage.

“It actually works if you open your eyes and try to do this,” she said, fanning her face with both hands.

All four kids said they’ve been having a lot of fun at rehearsals both on and off the stage.

“It’s been really good because I’ve never been in a high school musical before,” Alta Downey said. “I’ve had a lot of fun making friends. We’ve all had a lot of fun, I think.”

Will also said that he’s been making a lot of friends among the older students as well as with the other von Trapp children.

“I’ve made a lot of friends with the older kids, and with these guys too,” he said.

Ronne said he particularly enjoys watching the young performers interact with the older students.

“It’s been fun, and the high schoolers treat them really well. They help teach them and shepherd them around and explain the process to them. They’ve been a really good help,” he said.

Tickets for “The Sound of Music” are on sale now at ronne.com. The show will be staged April 13-15, with performances at 7 p.m. nightly.