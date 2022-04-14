Scottsbluff hires new outreach, PR coordinator to help small businesses

The City of Scottsbluff’s newest employee is already set on promoting the community. Sharaya Toof, the city’s new small business outreach and public relations coordinator, started in the position on Monday, April 4.

The position was created by the city in October 2021 to aid small businesses in the area, promote community events and manage the city’s social media accounts. “I’m a people person,” Toof told the Star-Herald. “I just love to interact with members of the community and really branch out.”

Toof, who is a native of Alliance, has extensive experience in event coordination and public relations.

“I always knew that public relations was something I wanted to go into,” she said.

While attending Chadron State College, Toof was the community outreach manager for The Big Event, an annual event at the college that encourages students to volunteer in the community, and discovered that was something she loved to do as well. She aimed to do more of it once she graduated in 2019.

In her first week on the job, Toof attended the openings of new stores, met with small business owners and Chamber of Commerce members and helped the Panhandle Co-op with a food truck vendor list for a food truck competition planned in May.

“I’m hitting the ground running and just working on all kinds of projects and already meeting so many great people,” she said.

Her main focus has been organizing a window-decorating contest for the city’s Cinco de Mayo celebration. While most of the festivities were finalized before she came on board, Toof is the driving force behind this project.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about the experience this far in. I’ve met so many great people and I feel like I’m going to come across all kinds of wonderful opportunities. I’m excited to reach out to the businesses and see how I can help them,” she said.

Toof also plans to put extra emphasis on the city’s Bricks for the Bluffs campaign, where businesses and individuals can purchase engraved bricks to complete the 18th Street Plaza. The city did not receive a state grant for the project, so Toof said she wants to go out into the community to make connections and promote it more.

She will also work closely with the Downtown Scottsbluff Association, for which she has already made a new logo and created a summer events calendar.

“Sharaya is a great addition to the city and brings enthusiasm, passion and new ideas to the communities in the area. Her education and background in communications and event planning fit perfectly with who we were looking for to fill the position,” Starr Lehl, the city’s Economic Development Director, said in a press release.

Toof will be officially introduced to the Scottsbluff City Council during its meeting on Monday, April 18.

