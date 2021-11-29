Scottsbluff Holiday Parade draws thousands

The floats were built by a variety of organizations. Most came from businesses across the county. Others were made by churches or school groups.

Santa Claus himself brought up the rear of the convoy, waving to the crowd as he passed along. People in Christmas costumes passed out candy to eager children, scattering the sweets across the street. A ‘parade patrol,’ including members of Girl Scout Troop 10290, kept the candy-hungry kids away from any of the floats.

“This is one of our community service volunteer activities that we’re doing so we make sure everybody stays safe and they don’t get too close to the parade,” troop leader Jennifer Hoevet said.

She and the Girl Scouts were adorned in large, bright, multicolored lights.

“They asked that we dress up with colored lights, so this is what we found and we’re having fun.”

Children may have been the primary audience, but there were just as many adults in attendance. The parade catered to all types of people, young and old alike.

Peter Murphy and his wife Della are retirees, and have only lived in the area for a year. But they’ve attended several parades already, such as the Scottsbluff High School Homecoming and Oregon Trail Days events.