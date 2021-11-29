Scottsbluff Holiday Parade draws thousands

Thousands of spectators lined the sidewalks of Broadway to witness the 2021 Scottsbluff Christmas Parade on Sunday.
After last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year saw the resurgence of the event. The street was lit up with twinkling decorations, and holiday music blasted into the air. Even before the parade began at 6 p.m., people had gathered in droves.
In the 18th Street Plaza, food trucks sold their wares, and families gathered around bonfires. Several took pictures outside of a large Christmas tree by the sidewalk.
“We come out here with the kiddos about every year. We really like doing the downtown, getting hot chocolate, that’s our favorite part,” parent Bryttny Hageman said.
She brought along her three children to watch the parade.
“I think it makes really good memories for the kids. They love it the most ... and it’s really nice weather out, which is perfect.”
The parade began at the Bluffs Middle School parking lot and headed south to 14th Street. More than three dozen floats participated, some of which were last-minute inclusions. The floats were stationed on a variety of vehicles, from flat-beds to firetrucks, to big-rigs and even a school bus. Some were decked out with strings of lights, and others had massive balloons and displays attached.
The floats were built by a variety of organizations. Most came from businesses across the county. Others were made by churches or school groups.
Santa Claus himself brought up the rear of the convoy, waving to the crowd as he passed along. People in Christmas costumes passed out candy to eager children, scattering the sweets across the street. A ‘parade patrol,’ including members of Girl Scout Troop 10290, kept the candy-hungry kids away from any of the floats.
“This is one of our community service volunteer activities that we’re doing so we make sure everybody stays safe and they don’t get too close to the parade,” troop leader Jennifer Hoevet said.
She and the Girl Scouts were adorned in large, bright, multicolored lights.
“They asked that we dress up with colored lights, so this is what we found and we’re having fun.”
Children may have been the primary audience, but there were just as many adults in attendance. The parade catered to all types of people, young and old alike.
Peter Murphy and his wife Della are retirees, and have only lived in the area for a year. But they’ve attended several parades already, such as the Scottsbluff High School Homecoming and Oregon Trail Days events.
“It’s nice to have Christmas spirit, music, the tree ... and (to be) together as a community,” he said.
The parade was a long time in the making. Downtown businesses had decorated their storefronts, and numerous community and city groups pitched in to help set up and ensure the parade ran smoothly.
“Our community delighted me once again with Christmas spirit,” organizer Angela Scanlan said. “I saw so many smiles and happy children. That’s why I organize this ... thank you to each group and business that joined in.”