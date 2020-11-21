Scottsbluff holiday parade still in question

As the pandemic reaches new levels in the Panhandle, community celebrations are having to be replaced by alternatives or canceled directly.
After the Gering Merchants Association announced Wednesday the cancellation of its holiday parade, Panhandle health officials began fielding more questions about the downtown Scottsbluff parade.
On Nov. 9, Panhandle Public Health District officials advised the public that large gatherings, like holiday celebrations, are not recommended at this time, as the county is in the severe risk level for spread of COVID-19. As PPHD director Kim Engel has repeated in recent weeks. Officials have become concerned as the Panhandle sees increased hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks.
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measures require organizers for larger events —both indoors and outdoors — to submit plans for approval by local health officials. It’s a policy in place since April. At different times, occupancy rates have changed, but requirements for public safety reviews stayed the same.
Health officials are concerned that the downtown parade could become a superspreader event, especially as the positivity rate continues to increase. The Panhandle’s most recent positivity rate was about 53%, according to the PPHD dashboard. During a recent press conference, Dr. Gary Anthone, state medical officer, talked about positivity rates and said that some health officials theorize that multiplying the positivity rate by 3% to 5% is believed to be an indicator of the actual prevalence of COVID-19 in a community.
PPHD Director Kim Engel said she has been fielding concerns all week about the downtown Scottsbluff parade.
“I have heard from business owners and at least four concerned citizens on why they (organizers of the downtown Scottsbluff parade) haven’t canceled yet,” she told the Star-Herald.
Parade organizer Angela Scanlan has acknowledged the concerns, on some level, but earlier this week indicated she planned to proceed in a “business as usual manner.” During an interview on Monday, she told the Star-Herald she hoped to have the event “look as similar as possible, without being too different.”
She said she thought a lot of space existed in the downtown area to allow for social distancing, especially if the parade would have lower attendance, and that masks were recommended. By Wednesday, she described the parade as “still a developing situation,” but also indicated that she did not plan to submit an event plan to Panhandle Public Health Department.
Scanlan told the Star-Herald that she did not think that the event required review. By Friday, she said she “was in discussions with Kim Engel about the possibility of a reverse parade.”
She has indicated she would work on livestream options, to keep crowds down, but plans weren’t yet available on Friday, when she declined to comment.
She said: “This type of activity is important for community morale, according to a huge number of locals who have told me so. I’ll figure something out, even if it’s entirely online.”
As the questions to PPHD continued to increase in frequency this week, Engel sent out an email to downtown businesses after receiving questions from businesses and during the Thursday’s PPHD briefing. In the email, Engel reiterated PPHD’s concern that the Panhandle had moved into the severe risk of COVID-19 category on Nov. 9 and is discouraging public gatherings.
“Any event that encourages people to gather puts the public at risk,” she said.
Violations of directed health measures are a misdemeanor which can mean a citation from law enforcement. However, Engel said, no one has been cited for a violation, and health care officials remain most concerned about the possible risk to the community.
Locally, the picture regarding COVID-19 has become alarming, state and local health officials have said publicly. Regional West Medical Center providers urged county and city leaders to enact a mask mandate. The City of Gering issued a release alerting residents that response times for ambulances may be impacted by a surge in calls involving COVID-19 patients. Regional West Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Bruner and Anthone have spoken in statewide press conferences, using words such as “critical” to describe the health care situation in the Panhandle. Engel said 49.7% of hospital beds in the Panhandle were filled by COVID-19 patients, as of Thursday.
On Friday, Scottsbluff had 1,757 active cases of COVID-19 and had reported a total of 19 deaths.
Engel’s email generated at least one response from a concerned business owner, while another responded and asked if alternatives, such as a reverse parade or parade for filming virtually would be possible. Scanlan also asked some questions, but no event plans have been submitted.
One business operator told the Star-Herald that one of the key reasons for concern is that a safety review plan was never filed by the Downtown Scottsbluff Association for the downtown trick-or-treat event held in October, also organized by Scanlan.
The Star-Herald asked Engel about the Halloween event, and she acknowledged that PPHD didn’t receive an event application. Engel said Scanlan and downtown business owners were notified, via an email, that the event required an event plan. Other business owners had also reached out to PPHD officials prior to the event for information on needed health and safety measures, including the need for a plan, and raised concerns in an email exchange among downtown business owners. However, no permit was ever filed.
When the Star-Herald first inquired on Thursday about city requirements, Scottsbluff City Manager Rick Kuckkahn said he believed PPHD should reach out to the Downtown Scottsbluff Association on the requirement of a health and safety plan.
“We have not reached out to them, but we are certainly willing to,” Engel said, which entailed following up with the email to all business owners in the October email thread. She said she had also discussed the issue with Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer, who advised her he would reach out to the business association on the issue. However, Engel said, the onus for planning an event and complying with requirements is on the organizer of the event, not the health district.
“In this case, I am hearing from lots of players that concern seems to be building,” Engel said. “We have heard from some (business owners) who say that it puts them in an uncomfortable spot because they do not want to participate but they want to be supportive of the downtown.”
The Star-Herald presented questions to the City of Scottsbluff about the parade permit, first inquiring with Kuckkahn, Spencer and then Scottsbluff Mayor Raymond Gonzales. The permit, issued Nov. 2, had been granted when Scottsbluff was in the high risk level.
The Star-Herald asked if the city council could revoke the parade permit if the Downtown Scottsbluff Association didn’t get the needed approval from health officials for a large gathering. Since the permit was issued, Scottsbluff and the Panhandle have moved out of the high risk level for COVID-19 spread and into the severe risk level.
Kuckkahn said he had an inquiry with legal counsel on the issue, but did not yet have an answer as of Friday.
With questions to the Star-Herald in recent weeks questioning the authority of the health district, the Star-Herald reached out to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office for clarification on parades and other issues raised. Currently, parades are not limited right now, because they are outside and outdoor activities are at 100% capacity, Taylor Gage, spokesperson for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said.
During recent press conferences, Ricketts’ has answered questions from the Star-Herald about whether or not downtown parades or other holiday activities should continue to be held at this time.
“I would discourage communities from having large gatherings,” he said.
He urged people to reduce the size of gatherings, saying small gatherings are better than “one big gathering.” State health officials have recommended that indoor gatherings be limited to 10 persons and outdoor gatherings to 25 people or less.
On Tuesday, the Star-Herald asked if, under the DHM, health districts had the authority to review holiday gatherings, such as parades, and limit them or deny them.
“For any of those large events, you need to go to your public health directors and get signed off by your plan so they need to approve the plan before you go forward with that event,” Ricketts said. “So please remember to do that.”
He also urged organizers of events to monitor the status of the virus in their communities when making decisions to hold events. On the state level, Ricketts has said he will put into place directed health measures limiting events to the recommended numbers, and other restrictive measures, if state COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 25% capacity. On Friday, Ricketts said he thought the state may hit the “red zone” by Thanksgiving.
The current directed health measures were put into place by Ricketts and remain in place through Nov. 30. Directed health measures are available online: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.