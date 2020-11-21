Scottsbluff holiday parade still in question

“We have not reached out to them, but we are certainly willing to,” Engel said, which entailed following up with the email to all business owners in the October email thread. She said she had also discussed the issue with Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer, who advised her he would reach out to the business association on the issue. However, Engel said, the onus for planning an event and complying with requirements is on the organizer of the event, not the health district.

“In this case, I am hearing from lots of players that concern seems to be building,” Engel said. “We have heard from some (business owners) who say that it puts them in an uncomfortable spot because they do not want to participate but they want to be supportive of the downtown.”

The Star-Herald presented questions to the City of Scottsbluff about the parade permit, first inquiring with Kuckkahn, Spencer and then Scottsbluff Mayor Raymond Gonzales. The permit, issued Nov. 2, had been granted when Scottsbluff was in the high risk level.

The Star-Herald asked if the city council could revoke the parade permit if the Downtown Scottsbluff Association didn’t get the needed approval from health officials for a large gathering. Since the permit was issued, Scottsbluff and the Panhandle have moved out of the high risk level for COVID-19 spread and into the severe risk level.