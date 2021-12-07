Scottsbluff home destroyed in fire, residents displaced

A fire destroyed a trailer home in Scottsbluff Monday evening, leaving its residents displaced.

Scottsbluff Fire Captain Justin Houstoun told the Star-Herald that Scottsbluff Fire responded at about 7:30 p.m. to a fire in the trailer court on Fifth Avenue.

“When we got on scene, we had one trailer that was fully involved that caught a vehicle on fire next to it and then was starting to catch a trailer next door on fire,” he said.

After firefighters confirmed that everyone had gotten out of the trailer, he said, they stretched a couple of hose lines, making attack on the main fire and a second attack on the trailer next door to protect that exposure from fire.

Houstoun said, “It was just kind of a joint attack.”

Firefighters had pretty good knockdown on the fire within about 10 minutes, he said, but were on scene until around 10 p.m. checking for hotspots, overhauling the fire and other duties to ensure the fire had not spread.