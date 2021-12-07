Scottsbluff home destroyed in fire, residents displaced

A fire destroyed a trailer home in Scottsbluff Monday evening, leaving its residents displaced.
Scottsbluff Fire Captain Justin Houstoun told the Star-Herald that Scottsbluff Fire responded at about 7:30 p.m. to a fire in the trailer court on Fifth Avenue.
“When we got on scene, we had one trailer that was fully involved that caught a vehicle on fire next to it and then was starting to catch a trailer next door on fire,” he said.
After firefighters confirmed that everyone had gotten out of the trailer, he said, they stretched a couple of hose lines, making attack on the main fire and a second attack on the trailer next door to protect that exposure from fire.
Houstoun said, “It was just kind of a joint attack.”
Firefighters had pretty good knockdown on the fire within about 10 minutes, he said, but were on scene until around 10 p.m. checking for hotspots, overhauling the fire and other duties to ensure the fire had not spread.
Firefighter Ministry provided motel vouchers to three people who lived in the main trailer and to one person who lived in the second trailer, which sustained some water damage. Houstoun said the person living in that trailer will only be temporarily displaced.
The trailer in the main fire and the vehicle were total losses, he said.
The preliminary cause of the fire has been identified as smoking materials used near an oxygen tank. Two people were transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance, he said, with smoke inhalation and burn injuries.