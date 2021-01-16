Scottsbluff junior using music to fight food insecurity

Mentgen’s mom, Laura Mentgen, who is also on the Singing for Supper board, said her son has been trying to do more, but with going back to school, being involved in numerous activities and COVID-19 making events difficult, he hasn’t had much of a chance yet.

However, he was able to win the HydroZen charity giveaway. Michael Moravec of HydroZen and Bluffs Physical Therapy said the team at HydroZen wanted to do a fundraiser for a local charity but couldn’t decide who to give it to.

“I talked to my wife about (it). I said, ‘I want to give something to charity, locally.’ And there’s a lot of charities we’ve been involved with, and, you know, so who do we choose?”

So, they let the public decide. From Dec. 14 to Dec. 24, HydroZen donated $10 from every float to this fund, and they asked people on Facebook to comment their votes for which local charity to donate to.

“So, we started getting some votes, and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a good charity. Oh, that’s a good charity,' You know, it’s really good that people are voting because I don’t know which one I would pick,” Moravec said. “When I looked through and I was like, I can’t be happier to give it to the 501(c)3 that John created. So, pretty cool, pretty proud of this young man too.”