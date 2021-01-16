Scottsbluff junior using music to fight food insecurity

“Winter, spring, summer or fall / All you have to do is call / And I’ll be there / You’ve got a friend.”
Scottsbluff High School junior John A. Mentgen V sang the friendship tribute, “You’ve Got a Friend,” by Carole King for a Facebook Live event at HydroZen on Jan. 14.
The event was actually a presentation of a check for $2,280 from HydroZen to Mentgen’s 501(c)3 non-profit Singing for Supper, but Mentgen is always thinking about giving back.
“As a thank you for raising all this money for food insecurity, I decided I would go ahead and prepare a song,” he said during the livestream.
Mentgen’s Singing for Supper, a charity through the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, raises funds to fight food insecurity in the valley. He began preliminary work for the non-profit back in December 2019, and its goal is to raise money to donate to the Cat and Pup Pack programs, food drives, local soup kitchens and other food insecurity programs.
“I wanted to be able to start this because I play music, and I wanted to really be able to give back using music,” Mentgen said.
Mentgen’s main fundraiser is to book gigs where he sings and plays guitar, and then puts the money and tips he makes from the gigs into his charity. He has also sung for nursing home residents in the past, while they’ve been trapped inside for COVID precautions.
Mentgen’s mom, Laura Mentgen, who is also on the Singing for Supper board, said her son has been trying to do more, but with going back to school, being involved in numerous activities and COVID-19 making events difficult, he hasn’t had much of a chance yet.
However, he was able to win the HydroZen charity giveaway. Michael Moravec of HydroZen and Bluffs Physical Therapy said the team at HydroZen wanted to do a fundraiser for a local charity but couldn’t decide who to give it to.
“I talked to my wife about (it). I said, ‘I want to give something to charity, locally.’ And there’s a lot of charities we’ve been involved with, and, you know, so who do we choose?”
So, they let the public decide. From Dec. 14 to Dec. 24, HydroZen donated $10 from every float to this fund, and they asked people on Facebook to comment their votes for which local charity to donate to.
“So, we started getting some votes, and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a good charity. Oh, that’s a good charity,' You know, it’s really good that people are voting because I don’t know which one I would pick,” Moravec said. “When I looked through and I was like, I can’t be happier to give it to the 501(c)3 that John created. So, pretty cool, pretty proud of this young man too.”
Next up for Mentgen’s Singing for Supper is a food drive he is planning at both Gering and Scottsbluff Public School districts. The idea would be that each school would have an item to bring; for example, if students at one high school brought granola bars and students at an elementary school brought peanut butter and so forth. Mentgen is working on getting a list of the items needed by the Cat and Pup Pack programs to determine which items the schools could bring.
The drive will take place in February, and it will be called “Spread the Love and Peanut Butter.”
To contact Mentgen with Singing for Supper, go to his Facebook page at facebook.com/singing4supper. To donate, locate Singing for Supper on the Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s website under the donation tab.