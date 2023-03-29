Hundreds of dogs are being groomed and gussied up across the Panhandle and beyond in preparation for the annual Scottsbluff Kennel Club Dog Show.

The show, which is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club, will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds Events Center in Mitchell. The AKC show will feature hundreds of dogs of different breeds competing in conformation, obedience and rally events. The event is free and open to the public.

Show chair Noreene Rodgers said the show presents a unique opportunity for dog lovers to learn about breeds from those who know them best.

“We have dogs coming in from all across the nation,” she said. “We have over 600 dogs coming in each day. We have lots of people who come with them that can talk to the public about their breed, so this is the perfect time to meet a breed that you might be interested in. Many of these people have owned these dogs for years or breed that type of dog, and they can give information on the character and specifics of the dog.”

One such breed specialist is Minatare resident Amy Morgan, who owns, shows and breeds Chinese Crested dogs. Morgan is a lifelong dog lover and competitor who has focused exclusively on the Chinese Crested breed for nine years. She said many people recognize the breed on sight, but know very little about what makes the dogs unique.

“They’re companion dogs, lap dogs," Morgan said. "They’re hypoallergenic; they’re non-shedding.”

Morgan said she has greatly enjoyed working with the Chinese Crested breed and the many others she’s trained and shown over the years. She said that dog shows are her life, and that all dog lovers would benefit from attending and learning from the breeders, trainers and owners at this weekend’s show.

Five of Morgan's Chinese Crested dogs will be competing in the show, including 7-year-old grand champion Neko and 4-month-old puppy Pac-man, who will be competing for the first time. She encouraged anyone who attends the show to approach her and her dogs so she can share her love of the breed.

“I love their personality, and I love when people ask questions and want to pet them,” Morgan said. “I grew up in 4-H showing dogs. I absolutely love it. It’s a great time if you love dogs.”

Rodgers said this weekend’s show is one of many events across the country throughout the year in which dog owners and handlers try to claim awards in pursuit of a top finish for their breed.

“You try to get into the top 10 or top 20 of your breed. That’s very prestigious to be the winningest in your breed, to win more shows than most,” she said.

The best performing dogs of each breed are invited to the American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, which is nationally televised along with the famous Westminster Dog Show.

A special competition at this dog show for junior handlers is intended to get kids involved from a young age. That event has stakes of its own, with a $750 scholarship on the table for the winner.

“We believe that the junior handlers are the future of our sport,” Rodgers said. “They grow up and they love the sport of dog showing, and many of them do become involved in holding shows in their areas or become professional handlers.”

Rodgers — like Morgan — was once a junior handler, participating in her first show when she was just 9 years old. Now, more than 50 years later, she has passed on her love of dogs and dog shows to her children and grandchildren.

“My granddaughter, when she graduated from high school, moved down to Florida to work for a professional handler. So she’s at a dog show this weekend, too, in Lawrenceville, Georgia,” she said. “I’ve never met a dog that I don’t like. How can you not love them? I have passed that on to my grandchildren and my children. I love and appreciate them.”

Plenty of local food vendors will be present at the dog show, which Rodgers said is guaranteed to provide fun for the whole family.

When asked about the biggest difference between watching a dog show on television and attending one in person, Rodgers gave a very simple answer sure to convince any dog lover to come out this weekend:

“You get to pet the dogs!”

Rodgers encouraged anyone with questions about the show or an interest in learning more about dogs and breeds to visit the Scottsbluff Kennel Club’s website at scottsbluffkc.org, or even consider joining the organization.