Scottsbluff Kennel Club dog show returns after hiatus

Over 900 dogs will storm the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds Thursday as they and their handlers get situated for the Scottsbluff Kennel Club annual Dog Show, which will take place April 2-4.

President Suzanne Lilja-Kingma said that this year’s show will look quite a bit different from years past due to COVID-19 restrictions. The main difference is that it will not be open to the public.

“As a club, we felt that because of the ages of so many of our judges … we wanted to have a minimum of exposure to anybody,” she said. “The exhibitors are now wearing masks at all times and stuff like that. So, we decided we didn’t want to jeopardize anybody’s health. …It’s missed educational opportunities for the valley, but we’re just being a little cautious.”

Lilja-Kingma said the public is welcome to walk through the grooming area and talk to exhibitors there or outside the show arena if they’d like. She said it’s still a good opportunity to learn about different dog breeds, especially ones that aren’t common in the Panhandle.

“If somebody’s interested in getting a dog, and they’re not sure what breed is good for them,” she said. “They can also go through the grooming area, and talk to the handlers about that particular breed and find out if it’s good to fit into their family.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}