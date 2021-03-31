Scottsbluff Kennel Club dog show returns after hiatus

Over 900 dogs will storm the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds Thursday as they and their handlers get situated for the Scottsbluff Kennel Club annual Dog Show, which will take place April 2-4.
President Suzanne Lilja-Kingma said that this year’s show will look quite a bit different from years past due to COVID-19 restrictions. The main difference is that it will not be open to the public.
“As a club, we felt that because of the ages of so many of our judges … we wanted to have a minimum of exposure to anybody,” she said. “The exhibitors are now wearing masks at all times and stuff like that. So, we decided we didn’t want to jeopardize anybody’s health. …It’s missed educational opportunities for the valley, but we’re just being a little cautious.”
Lilja-Kingma said the public is welcome to walk through the grooming area and talk to exhibitors there or outside the show arena if they’d like. She said it’s still a good opportunity to learn about different dog breeds, especially ones that aren’t common in the Panhandle.
“If somebody’s interested in getting a dog, and they’re not sure what breed is good for them,” she said. “They can also go through the grooming area, and talk to the handlers about that particular breed and find out if it’s good to fit into their family.”
The three-day show will have its usual competitions in regular classes, conformation and obedience, and rally, as well as variety groups and non-regular classes, which includes a veterans competition.
The dog show will also includes a junior showmanship competition for younger handlers to participate in. The handler who wins Best Junior Handler will receive a $700 scholarship and the Reserve Best Junior Handler will receive a $350 scholarship.
“We try and encourage the young exhibitors to continue on into the showing,” Lilja-Kingma said. “They can use these scholarships toward anything — if they’re going into a technical training with animals or going on to school and working for vet techs or veterinarians or whatever. They can use this money for that.”
Lilja-Kingma said she, as well as many of the exhibitors, looks forward to the show, since so many shows have been canceled this past year, including the Scottsbluff Kennel Club’s show last year.
“(The number of exhibitors is) up from previous years, because there’s been so many canceled dog shows throughout the year, that professional handlers and the exhibitors are anxious to go to any shows that they can go to,” she said. “It’s a great time when I go to the shows to see old friends. … I haven’t seen some of my friends for over a year now.”
Lilja-Kingma said she hopes that next year’s show will finally go back to normal, so everyone can be a part of it all once again.
“Next year, we’re hoping that it all be a whole much better, and we’ll open it back up to the public,” she said.