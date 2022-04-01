Scottsbluff Kennel Club holds American Kennel Club dog show in Mitchell

The Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds is bursting with canines this weekend as the Scottsbluff Kennel Club holds its annual American Kennel Club sanctioned dog show in Mitchell.

The show began Friday, April 1, and will continue through Sunday, April 3.

In 2021, the event attracted a record number of dogs. Members of the show committee said this year the show could be close to breaking that number. The increase in exhibitor numbers could be because the club is holding the first AKC show of the season since similar shows in Colorado were canceled two years ago. It could also be attributed to the show being held at a later date, giving handlers an opportunity to get puppies some experience in the show ring, organizers told the Star-Herald.

Suzanne Lilija-Kingma, assistant show chairman and president of the Scottsbluff Kennel Club, explained the rapid growth of the three-day show has caused some concerns about space.

“We’ve outgrown our facilities,” she said. “It’s really hard for the exhibitors to get through the aisles as it is.”

Lilija-Kingma said the public has not been invited to the event, as in years past, but they will not be turned away.

“We are simply trying to limit the amount of extra people causing congestion,” she said.

Roughly 900 dogs of all sizes, their handlers, kennels and the equipment necessary for showing at this level can take up a lot of space. The Scotts Bluff County Events Center will be divided into six show rings and two agility/obedience rings that will all be ran simultaneously from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Lilija-Kingma said the show will attract entries from as far away as Canada, Hawaii and South Carolina, and has seen dogs go on to compete at the premier Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

“It just depends upon who’s trying to campaign their dog and trying to win a Best in Show at a smaller show,” she said.

In the past, some members of the public have attended the show to see the variety of dogs and speak to their handlers in an effort to decide if a particular breed is the right fit for them.

Lilija-Kingma encouraged anyone with dog breed or show questions to visit the Scottsbluff Kennel Club website at scottsbluffkc.org.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

