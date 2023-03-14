Scottsbluff League of Legends fell to Lincoln High in a 50-minute brawl on Tuesday.

After falling behind early in the top lane, SHS rallied through control over neutral objectives and consistent pressure in the middle and bottom lanes, resulting in a slight gold lead at 20 minutes despite being down in kills.

Disaster struck when Lincoln made the call to trade Baron Nashor for an attempted game-ending push from their Volibear, exposing Scottsbluff’s nexus and forcing them to play defensively until their downed inhibitor respawned.

SHS managed to repel two more attempted finishes from the Volibear, who had become a nearly unkillable juggernaut over the course of the extended game and claimed an inhibitor of their own along with the dragon soul to extend their gold lead.

In the end, Scottsbluff could not maintain the defense of their base, and Lincoln High claimed their nexus in just over 50 minutes after a grueling back and forth late game.

Scottsbluff is now 1-2 on the season and will face off against Ralston in next week’s contest. The team now looks to improve their record in order to secure a beneficial playoff seed.