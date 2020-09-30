Scottsbluff librarian retiring after more than 17 years

When Jana Kehn was interviewed for her first position at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library nearly 17 and a half years ago, she and the library director at the time, Bev Russell, could not stop laughing.
“In my interview with them, we spent a lot of time laughing,” she said. “I can’t remember what I said or did, but I remember … we did have some laughs in the interview, and I was real surprised when they offered me a job.”
Kehn began her time at library in the back offices doing different things for tech services, but soon she was moved to the front, taking on a brand new role for her and the library.
“They actually created a position for me so I could be out front,” said Kehn, who at that time became the adult services librarian. “Being in the back wasn’t quite my thing. I’m a people person.”
She stayed in the role as adult services librarian to this day, but will not be in the role for much longer. Kehn will retire on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Since COVID-19 inhibits the ability to have indoor gatherings, the library will be celebrating her retirement at the adult reading program wrap up party on Oct. 2 at the Skyview Drive-in. The whole community, whether having participated in the reading program or not, is invited.
“I can’t think of a better way to share with the patrons I have loved serving…and the library staff. I mean, they’re my family; they’re my lifeline,” Kehn said. “I would just love to see everybody one last time.”
“The patrons are going to miss her terribly,” children’s librarian Deb Carlson said. “Because of her warmth and her friendliness, she just makes everyone feel special.”
Kehn had originally planned to retire back in May before the coronavirus hit. She was going to put on her final adult reading program and then retire when it finished. When COVID-19 closed the library doors on the day the reading program was supposed to begin, she decided she would stay a bit longer.
“When that (the reading program) didn’t happen, I decided to stick around and try to accomplish this,” she said. “So, when I gave her this format, the bingo card … we had to do some tweaking … but she said, ‘Looks good. Let’s go for it.’ So, that’s what we’re doing.”
Aside from the adult reading program, Kehn has also run the Novel Idea book club, worked with the homebound programming to bring books to those who aren’t able to come in to the library themselves and brought in multiple authors to the library to speak and read excerpts from their books, including C.J. Box, Broughton Coburn, Craig Johnson, Margaret Coel and Karen Schutte.
Carlson, who has worked with her “side by side” since she started, said Kehn’s adult programming is widely acclaimed across the state, explaining that Kehn has given workshops to librarians from much larger libraries about how to run engaging adult library programs.
“Her enthusiasm for anything she takes on, we’ve had some of the most unique and creative programs and activities because of Jana’s creativity and excitement,” said Carlson. “She is a passionate person.”
Kehn comes from a creative background, having worked in the media center and music department for Gering Public Schools for 14 years before being a librarian. Kehn has been instrumental in promoting the use of the library’s Maker Hub, which boasts a unique machine that can sew, embroider, quilt and much more. She even began, along with Carlson, a music group called The Grateful Read.
Since COVID-19 hit, Kehn has used her creative talents to make masks for many community members and their families across the country. She has made over 500 masks. However, the purely mundane, everyday tasks might be what Kehn will miss the most about the library.
“It’s a lot of mundane things that are very important to making sure the library is going, and that’s what’s important to the public. I mean, that’s what we’re here for; it’s for the public and to provide a need for them,” she said. “It’s not just a job. It’s a way of life.”
Once volunteers are allowed to come back and help out at the library, Kehn hopes to still do some different classes in the Maker Hub. Until then, though, you might be able to find her in the library from time to time, but as a patron rather than a librarian.
“Every day when I come in to work, I think, ‘Oh, thank you, God, for this wonderful job,’” she said, “‘and thank you for what’s ahead.’”
If you would like to send some well-wishes to Kehn, attend the adult reading program wrap up party on Friday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Skyview Drive-in. Following the prize drawings, there will be a showing of the film Stardust, roughly around 7 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.