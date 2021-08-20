Scottsbluff library begins adult reading program

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library’s fall Adult Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” will run for approximately five and a half weeks,

beginning Monday, Aug. 23, and ending on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

This program encourages the adults in the community to engage in reading, use the library resources and attend educational, entertaining events. Library staff estimate the program typically has 200-250 adults participate.

This year, library staff are using a “Bookopoly” gameboard format. Participants will read books and complete the tasks on the corresponding color block for chances to win prizes, including a grand prize, at a wrap up party. Just for registering, participants will be entered to win weekly prizes.

Library staff will be hosting five special events throughout the program including “Scavenger Hunt” at the Riverside Discovery Center; “Get

Your Tail Moving,” a movement class at the Scottsbluff YMCA; as well as “Board Game Club

Kickoff,” “The Art of Origami” and “Wrap Up Bingo Party,” all held at the library.