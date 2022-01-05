 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff library closes
The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will close at 5 p.m., Wednesday, due to weather. 

Storytime is cancelled for Jan. 6 (both at 10 a.m. and 6:15 p.m.) due to the snow and predicted low temperatures.

Storytime for next week will resume 10 a.m. or 6:15 p.m. in the library meeting room.

