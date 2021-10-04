Scottsbluff library donates nearly 160 pounds of items to Humane Society

Library assistants Ethan Nelson and Jill Winchell lugged nearly 160 pounds of donated items into the Panhandle Humane Society Monday morning after a successful five and a half week adult reading program. With the theme of “Tails and Tales,” the two decided that an opportunity to donate needed items to the Humane Society would be a great way to incorporate the theme into the program.
The donation box was located at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, and readers could place items in the box throughout the duration of the adult reading program, which began on Aug. 23 and ended Sept. 29. The donation box was just one of the activities that was a part of the reading program, which had a total of 222 people sign up. However, Winchell said, it was one of the more fun ones.
“This has just been probably the most fun one, (because) it was throughout the whole program; it wasn’t just one day,” she said.
Nelson agreed, saying the donation box was a huge success.
“We had one really big box,” he said. “We weren’t sure how much we’re going to get at first, but that filled up really fast.”
The reading program was in the style of Monopoly, encouraging participants to read or do various activities around the community to fill up their board spaces. Every time a participant filled a colored space, he or she was entered into a $100 gift card drawing to a local business. Every time participants filled three same-colored spaces, they were entered into the grand prize drawing, which was for a KitchenAid Mixer. One of the spaces’ tasks was to donate something to the Humane Society.
“It really picked up right toward the end, the last couple of weeks, because people were really trying to get all their spaces (filled),” Winchell said.
Panhandle Humane Society Director Amy Bartholomew said she is always appreciative of the community helping out the shelter with much needed items.
“I didn’t know it was going to be this much,” she said. “…It’s amazing when all these people in the community comes together to help us out. Often we’ll post it on Facebook saying, ‘We need this; we need that,’ and they usually come through for us, so I’m not really surprised.”
Bartholomew said that typically the cat items will last longer than the dog items since dogs tend to be more food-motivated than cats. However, at the moment, she said, the Humane Society can take all the help they can get.
“Adoptions are doing pretty good. We’re pretty full all the time right now (with cats and dogs),” she said. “… We just transferred a bunch (of kittens) to Fort Collins to help us out so we can take more here.”
To learn more about how you can help the Panhandle Humane Society, visit its website at panhandlehumanesociety.org or follow its Facebook page.
Winchell and Nelson said the library will continue to have other monthly programs in the future, including the monthly board game club which started during the adult reading program. Its next meeting will be Saturday, Oct. 16, from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.