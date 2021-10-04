Scottsbluff library donates nearly 160 pounds of items to Humane Society

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It really picked up right toward the end, the last couple of weeks, because people were really trying to get all their spaces (filled),” Winchell said.

Panhandle Humane Society Director Amy Bartholomew said she is always appreciative of the community helping out the shelter with much needed items.

“I didn’t know it was going to be this much,” she said. “…It’s amazing when all these people in the community comes together to help us out. Often we’ll post it on Facebook saying, ‘We need this; we need that,’ and they usually come through for us, so I’m not really surprised.”

Bartholomew said that typically the cat items will last longer than the dog items since dogs tend to be more food-motivated than cats. However, at the moment, she said, the Humane Society can take all the help they can get.

“Adoptions are doing pretty good. We’re pretty full all the time right now (with cats and dogs),” she said. “… We just transferred a bunch (of kittens) to Fort Collins to help us out so we can take more here.”

To learn more about how you can help the Panhandle Humane Society, visit its website at panhandlehumanesociety.org or follow its Facebook page.

Winchell and Nelson said the library will continue to have other monthly programs in the future, including the monthly board game club which started during the adult reading program. Its next meeting will be Saturday, Oct. 16, from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

