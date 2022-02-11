Scottsbluff library looking for new director

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is searching for a new director as current director Erin Aschenbrenner’s last day in the position was Friday, Feb. 11.
Aschenbrenner said she got a job offer from her previous employer in Omaha she just couldn’t pass up on with her current family situation.
“My old manager reached out to me and she said, ‘Well, I don’t know if you’d be interested,’ she said, ‘but I can hire you back and you can work from home and you can keep your babies at home with you,’” Aschenbrenner said. “And, I mean, in the midst of the pandemic and having two little kids at home, there was no way I could turn it down.”
With Aschenbrenner leaving, children’s librarian Deb Carlson and cataloger Roberta Boyd will act as co-interim directors until a new director can be hired.
The two have co-directed together twice before, during Aschenbrenner’s maternity leaves, so Aschenbrenner feels good about putting the library in their hands.
“They work really well as a team. They support each other; they bounce ideas off each other,” she said. “The whole staff here comes together. I mean, really the atmosphere is just one of teamwork, and it’s a good place to be, and I know they’re all going to pull together.”
Still, both Carlson and Boyd ask for the public’s patience as they still have their typical job duties to perform as well.
“To be honest, as far as I am (concerned), it’s always a little overwhelming because while we totally understand and support what Erin is doing … it’s not easy to see her go, and the problem there becomes that our jobs are still there as well,” Carlson said. “You want to do good by what the director’s responsibilities need … (to) be done, so we need to do that. But then obviously, no one wants to let the jobs that we both do (suffer).”
With a small staff, they said, the library can always feel it when someone is missing.
“A lot of our people are part time,” Boyd said, “and so when you miss one person, you miss them in so many ways.”
Aschenbrenner said, “It’s a small staff so every person really counts.”
The application for library director of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is posted on the City of Scottsbluff’s website and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/33gfwCE. The deadline to apply is March 18.