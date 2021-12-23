Scottsbluff library starts board game club

As 10-year-old Layden Burback watches carefully as his older brother Shelton, 16, places a piece onto the board of the board game Mastermind on Saturday, Dec. 18, he is already planning his next move.
It’s the first time the brothers played this game, and it’s thanks to the new board game club at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.
“Mastermind is one of my new favorites,” Shelton said. “It’s like a strategy game. You have to think about your moves. It makes you smarter.”
Trying out new games is just one of the many benefits of the club, alibrary assistant Ethan Nelson, who started the club in September, said. He said he got the idea after library director Erin Aschenbrenner asked him to begin organizing a list of board games for the library to acquire and circulate through the community.
“We’ve been interested in finding different things to circulate to the community, like board games and puzzles and things like that,” he said. “…We ended up buying more than 45 new games for the board game collection at the library, and we’re currently circulating them to patrons.”
Nelson had been a part of board game groups before, including while at college, and he thought with all the new games, it would be a great addition to the library community.
“I was really excited for the potential that a board game club could have here at the library,” he said. “…I think board games are a really important educational tool because they can develop skills in logic, communication, social interaction, math and counting, and pattern recognition. … Doing the board game club here at the library falls in line with the library’s goals of providing high quality public education to the community.”
The club meets every third Saturday of the month from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nelson said there are no strict rules, guidelines or timeframes of when or how to participate; it’s just meant to be a place for the community to participate in a classic pastime.
“It’s just kind of a casual thing. People can stop by for as long as they want, whenever they want,” he said. “Some people stopped by for like a quick game, and some people have stayed the full four hours playing games all afternoon.”
Nelson said he’s been happy with the turnout so far, getting anywhere between 10 and 20 people stopping in for each event. Oftentimes it’s families or a group of friends who come in to try out new games.
“We like the club,” Lynne Belford said at the December event as she and her daughter, Ily Belford, prepared for a game of Sushi Go. “It gives us a chance to try games and know which ones to buy for home.”
Nelson said the club is a great way to promote board and table top games, which occasionally get thrown to the wayside in the age of digital and video games. However, the board games provide an element that just isn’t quite the same online — social interaction.
“One of my favorite aspects of doing board games or tabletop gaming is the social element, which you can — it’s often lacking in like video games or phone games and stuff like that,” he said. “A lot of the newer board games aren’t strictly competitive; a lot of them are cooperative, or they can rely on social deduction. And so, there’s a lot of different mechanisms, I guess, that board games utilize to develop that social interaction.”
That’s definitely one of the Burback brothers’ favorite parts about the club.
“It’s fun hanging out with my brother,” Layden said. “They make for enjoyable moments.”
As the board game club continues to grow, Nelson said he hopes to see the club become more of a way for different community members to interact with one another and not always necessarily stay in their family or friend groups.
“I’m hoping as the club continues to grow that we can get some people who don’t know each other to sit down and play games. I think that’s really the best part about doing a board game club — it’s kind of helping people get to know each other and make new friends. …
“One of the coolest things that I think about board games is that you can have a table of people like maybe an 80-year-old person, a few 10-year-olds, and basically a table of people who know nothing else about each other, and you bring out a board game, and immediately you have something that ties everybody together. You can foster an atmosphere of teamwork and shared fun that’s really hard to find anywhere else.”
Star-Herald editor Brad Staman contributed reporting for this story.