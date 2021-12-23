Scottsbluff library starts board game club

“I was really excited for the potential that a board game club could have here at the library,” he said. “…I think board games are a really important educational tool because they can develop skills in logic, communication, social interaction, math and counting, and pattern recognition. … Doing the board game club here at the library falls in line with the library’s goals of providing high quality public education to the community.”

The club meets every third Saturday of the month from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nelson said there are no strict rules, guidelines or timeframes of when or how to participate; it’s just meant to be a place for the community to participate in a classic pastime.

“It’s just kind of a casual thing. People can stop by for as long as they want, whenever they want,” he said. “Some people stopped by for like a quick game, and some people have stayed the full four hours playing games all afternoon.”

Nelson said he’s been happy with the turnout so far, getting anywhere between 10 and 20 people stopping in for each event. Oftentimes it’s families or a group of friends who come in to try out new games.