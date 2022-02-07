 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff Library storytime cancellation
SCOTTBLUFF - There will be no morning or evening preschool storytimes on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. The heating system in the library meeting room is broken, and the temperature is in the 50s. Parts for repair are being ordered. We invite our children and families to drop by on Thursday to get a valentine surprise, check out books and enjoy the children’s library. Since there is no timeline for repairs, storytimes will be decided on a week-by-week basis.

