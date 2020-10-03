Scottsbluff library to celebrate TeenTober

As the adult reading program wraps up at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, the teen reading program is getting ready to kick off on Monday, Oct. 5. This year, the program will be in conjunction with Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) annual TeenTober celebration.
Teen librarian Mackenzie Watson said the reading program was being combined with TeenTober because the library was closed in the summer and because she was away on active duty with the National Guard. Usually, the teen reading program takes place in the summer along with the children’s reading program.
“As a library we decided to postpone it and do it in October,” she said. “This will be the first time we’ve actually participated in that fully.”
The program will look similar to the children and adult’s programs, using BINGO cards and mostly virtual events. One difference, though, is that teens will be asked to keep track of pages read instead of books read, since they are busier now than in the summer.
The reading program will only be four weeks long this year, beginning Oct. 5 and ending Oct. 30. With the shorter timeframe, events will be jam packed into the month of October. Some of these events include a photo challenge, a virtual trivia night, a TikTok duet challenge, and pumpkin carving contest. The first 25 teens who visit the library after school on Oct. 19 will receive a pumpkin carving kit.
“I think (TeenTober) will be really fun,” Watson said. “It will allow for some different things that we don’t usually get to do in the summer.”
Participating teens will also have the opportunity to win many different prizes. There is a completion bag filled with local restaurant coupons, a stress ball, pens and other goodies that everyone who marks off three squares on their card will receive. For every BINGO they complete, teens will get their name in a drawing for one of 12 prize bags that include a mini gumball machine, a water bottle and a dragon plush. If you have at least one Bingo, you win a free book.
There is also the top reader prize, which includes a glitter lamp, candy tube bank and gumball machine, and the grand prize is a Nintendo Switch. To be put in the drawing for the grand prize, teens just have to return their Bingo sheet. They get an extra slip entered if they complete a Blackout on their card.
“I’m looking forward to getting teens back into the library. That’s the biggest thing,” Watson said. “This will get them coming back in and using the library.”
Teens will also have the opportunity to sign up for the Teens Advisory Council as part of the TeenTober reading program if they are interested. The council meets monthly or bimonthly to discuss ways the library can cater programming to area teens and tweens.
Students in sixth grade through college from Scottsbluff and neighboring areas can pick up their reading program Bingo card and other information starting Oct. 5. Cards must be returned between Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 by 5 p.m. in order to be included in the prize drawings. Winners will be announced by phone call and over social media.
