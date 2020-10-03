Scottsbluff library to celebrate TeenTober

“I think (TeenTober) will be really fun,” Watson said. “It will allow for some different things that we don’t usually get to do in the summer.”

Participating teens will also have the opportunity to win many different prizes. There is a completion bag filled with local restaurant coupons, a stress ball, pens and other goodies that everyone who marks off three squares on their card will receive. For every BINGO they complete, teens will get their name in a drawing for one of 12 prize bags that include a mini gumball machine, a water bottle and a dragon plush. If you have at least one Bingo, you win a free book.

There is also the top reader prize, which includes a glitter lamp, candy tube bank and gumball machine, and the grand prize is a Nintendo Switch. To be put in the drawing for the grand prize, teens just have to return their Bingo sheet. They get an extra slip entered if they complete a Blackout on their card.

“I’m looking forward to getting teens back into the library. That’s the biggest thing,” Watson said. “This will get them coming back in and using the library.”