Scottsbluff library to close during month of February for carpet installation

After nearly 10 years without someone to take on the job, Morford’s Decorating Center based in Chadron will be completing carpet installation for the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library during the month of February. The library will be closed during the duration of the project.
Library director Erin Aschenbrenner said the unique nature of library renovation projects often requires specialty contractors because of the large space and heavy bookshelves and furniture that needs moved. That’s why previous library directors have always had a hard time finding a contractor to do the job.
“When I came on as the director … one of the first things that I was made aware of by the city manager was that the library carpet needed to be replaced,” she said. “It’s such a huge project that previous directors have really struggled to find a contractor willing to take on the job. And doing work like this in libraries is really very specific … because things like moving the shelves and taking down the books and all the furniture is overwhelming. Yeah. So, it was really hard to find anybody local."
Then, when Aschenbrenner was working with an HVAC company for some other future repairs, she asked the contractor jokingly if he knew anyone who could take on the project. He referred her to Morford’s.
Morford’s, a company that has some experience in carpeting libraries, said they were willing to take on the job as long as movers were hired to help move all the furniture.
“We have about 70 tons of books that are being moved — books and shelves,” Aschenbrenner said. “That’s why we (had) to find someone that is so specific toward moving libraries.”
The library hired Burke Moving and Storage out of Cheyenne to help with the moving of books, furniture and shelves. This company also has experience in the library environment, having helped WNCC during its library renovation project.
The total cost of the project is about $120,000, which can be broken down to roughly $70,000 for the carpet installation and $50,000 for the movers.
According to a press release, new carpet installation is necessary for the library because of the hazards it has been causing patrons. Currently, the carpet tiles are worn and peeling at the corners, causing people to trip over and furniture to get caught on the loose carpet.
“The library board is relieved that the tripping hazards, caused by buckling and fraying of the carpet tiles, can now be remedied,” library board president Anne Radford said. “I believe the community will be relieved as well.”
The project, which is set to begin Feb. 1, will cause the library to close in order to complete the installation more quickly. The project is estimated to last about a month.
“This is a project that the City of Scottsbluff has been looking forward to completing for some time now,” Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said. “We apologize for the inconvenience that it may cause to our library patrons, but the facelift will be a welcome change to the library.”
The library plans to still offer as many services as they can while the physical building is closed. These include answering phones, fax, copy, mobile print, placing holds on materials when the library reopens, drive-thru book drop, WiFi from outside the building and virtual programming such as weekly storytimes, Lego club and Novel Idea book club.
Any materials that are checked out beginning Jan. 19 will be due back after the library reopens, and no late fees will be charged during the closure. Aschenbrenner encourages patrons to stock up before the library closes on Feb. 1.
“One of the biggest things I’m really trying to push is I want to get people in the doors before we close, so they can get their materials checked out,” she said. “I mean, seriously, come in and check out 50 books, if that’s what you think, you know, you need to get through the month, please do it.”
During the closure, library staff will be filing and processing new books to prepare them for checkout once they reopen. Staff will also be “spring cleaning” the facility.
If you have questions about the carpet installation or what services will still be available while the building is closed, call the library at 308-630-6250.