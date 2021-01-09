Scottsbluff library to close during month of February for carpet installation

After nearly 10 years without someone to take on the job, Morford’s Decorating Center based in Chadron will be completing carpet installation for the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library during the month of February. The library will be closed during the duration of the project.

Library director Erin Aschenbrenner said the unique nature of library renovation projects often requires specialty contractors because of the large space and heavy bookshelves and furniture that needs moved. That’s why previous library directors have always had a hard time finding a contractor to do the job.

“When I came on as the director … one of the first things that I was made aware of by the city manager was that the library carpet needed to be replaced,” she said. “It’s such a huge project that previous directors have really struggled to find a contractor willing to take on the job. And doing work like this in libraries is really very specific … because things like moving the shelves and taking down the books and all the furniture is overwhelming. Yeah. So, it was really hard to find anybody local."

Then, when Aschenbrenner was working with an HVAC company for some other future repairs, she asked the contractor jokingly if he knew anyone who could take on the project. He referred her to Morford’s.