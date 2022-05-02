Scottsbluff man accused of forgery, assaulting officers

Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man Monday after authorities received a report he had been attempting to cash a stolen check.

According to a press release from Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Philip Eckerberg, officers arrested Daniel Hubbard Jr., 21, on suspicion of forgery, possession of stolen property, obstructing, resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, possessing methamphetamine, a controlled substance, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Eckerberg said two Scottsbluff police officers were dispatched at about 10:18 a.m. to Great Western Bank to investigate a report of a man trying to cash a stolen check. Responding officers found Hubbard Jr. sitting in a car at the drive-up window, identified him and asked him to step out of his car, which he did.

Two of three responding officers told Hubbard Jr. he was under arrest and tried to put him in handcuffs when he allegedly struggled with them and ran to the southwest. Officers caught up to him, struggled with him a second time, and took him into custody, Eckerberg said.

Hubbard Jr. suffered minor injuries and he was transported to Regional West Medical Center.

He was then transferred to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Two of the responding officers reported minor injuries.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.