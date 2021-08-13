Scottsbluff man charged with sex trafficking, other counts

A 46-year-old Scottsbluff man is accused of asking a 17-year-old girl to send him nude photos in exchange for money.

Larry Hoff Jr., 46, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, a Class IB felony; possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony, and attempted incest, a Class IIA felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police were contacted in December by a local counselor who had a 17-year-old client who had reported messages that were sexual in nature involving Hoff. The teen said she had been asked by a man on Facebook for nude photos in return for money. The girl admitted to sending photos, though she had covered her “private parts.”

The girl said she questioned the identity of the man, believing she had determined the man’s real identity as a family member due to the conversation. Police had previously investigated reports involving the man making sexual comments to the girl. The girl then messaged the man’s actual account, and he sent the girl sexual comments.

Police obtained a search warrant and were able to tie both accounts to Hoff’s cell phone. A search of Hoff’s account also showed multiple screenshots of a nude female with digital markings over portions of her body to conceal them.

A warrant for Hoff’s arrest was issued on May 14 and he was arrested on Aug. 6. He was arraigned in Scotts Bluff County Court on charges and bond has been set at $250,000 in the case.

