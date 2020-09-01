Scottsbluff man could face charges in motorcycle crash

A Scottsbluff man could face charges in a crash that occurred Monday.

Charges are pending against Donald Willbanks, 27, of Scottsbluff, Cpl Tyler Fliam said in a media release. Willbanks was identified as the driver of a motorcycle that allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign, causing a collision in the area of E. 17th Street and Tenth Avenue Monday night.

An investigation determined that Willbank had been traveling southbound on Tenth Avenue, approaching E. 17th Street, at a high rate of speed on a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle and failed to yield at the stop sign. Kimberly Brehm, 53, of Scottsbluff, driving a 2017 Ford Escape westbound on E. 17th Street, impacted the left side of the motorcycle.

Willbanks, who was not wearing a helmet, launched off the motorcycle and landed in a nearby yard. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance, Fliam said.

Both Willbanks and Brehm’s Valley Ambulance and Scottsbluff Fire responded and assisted at the scene.

