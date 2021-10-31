Scottsbluff man dies after being injured in fire

A 63-year-old man who suffered burn injuries in a house fire Saturday has died.

The man was initially transported to Regional West Medical Center, but because of the severity of his injuries was transferred to the Greeley Burn Center in Greeley, Colorado, Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Dan Hubbs told the Star-Herald Saturday.

On Sunday, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Dominick Peterson confirmed in a press release that the man had died of his injuries. He had suffered severe burns over the majority of his body, and was unresponsive, but breathing, when officers responding to the fire found him. The man has not been identified by authorities.

Hubbs said the fire at a home in the 300 block of East 18th Street is believed to have originated in the garage. The fire was mostly contained to the garage and kitchen, causing an estimated $70,000 in damage.

Two other people, identified as the man's elderly parents, were displaced by the fire and Hubbs said they are staying with family members. Firefighter Ministry is assisting the family.

Hubbs said the Scottsbluff Fire Department was called out at 1:13 p.m. Firefighters with the Gering Fire Department and Scottsbluff Rural provided mutual aid. Valley Ambulance and Scottsbluff Fire also responded.

The departments had the fire knocked down in about 15 minutes, Hubbs said. Authorities have not released any details about the cause of the fire as of Sunday, only saying that it is under investigation by both police and fire officials. The Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office was on scene Saturday.

Star-Herald Digital Editor Maunette Loeks contributed to this story.

