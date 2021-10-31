Scottsbluff man dies of injuries suffered in Saturday fire

A Scottsbluff man died of injuries he suffered in a house fire Saturday.

The man, Gregory Burkman, 58, has been identified as the man who died in a fire that occurred early Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of E. 18th Street. Initial information released to the Star-Herald identified the man as being 63 years old, but those details were updated Monday.

In a press release Sunday, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Dominick Peterson said Burkman had suffered severe burns over the majority of his body, and officers responding to the fire found him unresponsive, but breathing, Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Dan Hubbs told the Star-Herald Saturday that ambulance personnel initially transported the man to Regional West Medical Center, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was transported to the Greeley Burn Center in Greeley, Colorado.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hubbs said the fire is believed to have originated in the garage. The fire was mostly contained to the garage and kitchen, causing an estimated $70,000 in damage. Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle said the cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday, but it has been determined to have been accidental in nature.