Scottsbluff man suffers burns in Saturday fire

A 63-year-old man suffered burn injuries in a house fire on East 18th Street, requiring hospitalization Saturday.

The man was initially transported to Regional West Medical Center, but because of the severity of his injuries was transferred to the Greeley Burn Center in Greeley, Colorado, Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Dan Hubbs told the Star-Herald.

Hubbs said the fire at a home in the 300 block of East 18th Street is believed to have originated in the garage. The fire was mostly contained to the garage and kitchen, causing an estimated $70,000 in damage.

The man and his elderly parents were displaced by the fire. The elderly parents are staying with other family members. Firefighter Ministry is assisting the family.

Hubbs said the Scottsbluff Fire Department was called out at 1:13 p.m. Firefighters with the Gering Fire Department and Scottsbluff Rural provided mutual aid.

The departments had the fire knocked down in about 15 minutes, Hubbs said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

