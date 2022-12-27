Scottsbluff native, Huskers football star Nelson declares for NFL Draft

As a young boy, Garrett Nelson would play peewee football with his friends in the Scottsbluff area. After years of dedication to the sport, playing for Scottsbluff High School and the University of Nebraska Huskers, Nelson announced Tuesday via social media he will forgo a final season of college football and turn pro.

Nelson is a Nebraska defensive star edge rusher and captain, something he said was a dream as a boy.

“Ever since I was a little kid, my dream to attend the University of Nebraska, follow in my father’s footsteps and become a collegiate athlete was a constant in my life,” he tweeted.

Nelson is the son of former Husker All-American wrestler Chris Nelson who earned a reputation as a colorful quote and a fiery enforcer behind the scenes. He was among the Husker representatives at Big Ten Media Days last summer with his mix of brutal honesty and goofy sense of humor on display for the entire conference.

His letter thanks fans, coaches and teammates who have help support his athletic aspirations, but he also told the Star-Herald his teachers and family also played a vital role in shaping the man and player he is today.

“To my coaches, teachers and parents, I appreciate them and no matter how small or big an impact they had on my life, there is a reason they have impacted me,” Nelson told the Star-Herald. “I love them for being themselves and doing what they do and supporting me in this.”

Nelson spoke about Coach Nelson, and the Scottsbluff High School football coaches who helped him develop as a player and a young man. He also appreciated the relationships he fostered with teammates.

“They have made me into who I am,” Nelson told the Star-Herald. “I can’t thank them enough.”

His teammates and friends pushed him to be the best in every aspect of his life and they worked together to overcome adversity, he wrote in his declaration letter.

As he reflected on his Husker career, Nelson said the highlights will be the everyday events with his teammates where they joked in the weight room and built a friendship and football family. He also hopes his career inspires younger players to stay true and confident in themselves.

“Time is very fleeting,” he told the Star-Herald. “Be appreciative of what you have in the moment.”

Nelson concluded his Husker career with 32 consecutive starts, improving every time he stepped onto the field. He landed second-team All-Big Ten honors in his fourth and final season after logging 65 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

While the work has just begun for Nelson as he works with an agent to play at an all-star game, train for the NFL combine, and a Pro Day at Nebraska, he said he is staying focused on what he can control.

“My mindset hasn’t changed,” he told the Star-Herald. “I’m always going to be myself. I’m going to control what I can control and not worry about what I can’t control like where I’m going to go Draft-wise. I can control how I’m going to work and train to prepare for those next steps.”

He will turn 23 in March and graduated with a degree in finance last May. Throughout his Nebraska career he had 167 career tackles, including 26 for loss with 12 sacks.

As Nelson takes his next steps in his football career, he is excited about the opportunity to play at a professional level. His wish for 2023 is to continue to play football.

“To the fans of Nebraska, you have shown me an overwhelming amount of support and love,” Nelson wrote. “From saying hello on the street, to letters, messages, handshakes and kind words. No matter how big or small of gesture, all of you have a special place in my heart forever.”