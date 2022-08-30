Scottsbluff native writes about quest to find love after divorce

A Scottsbluff High School graduate is returning to the area to answer questions about his new memoir Saturday. Robert Fraass will promote his book about finding love after divorce from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

Fraass has lived in Omaha for the last 27 years but he grew up in Scottsbluff, graduating with the Scottsbluff High School Class of 1984. His autobiographical book, “The Favorite Ex-Boyfriend: Dating Confessions of an Accidental Playboy” was published earlier in August. It details his attempts to find love after his divorce.

“I was in a bad marriage in the 1990s and into the 2000s,” Fraass said. “…It was traumatic and everything, but I decided to go out and have a plan, meet some women.”

Fraass ended up going on hundreds of dates and entering several relationships. Though he said he wanted to settle down, none of those relationships led to marriage.

“I’ve ghostwritten books and I’ve edited books before and I always wanted to write my own,” Fraass said. “…I thought, ‘You know what? That might make a good story.’ I had one thing in mind and got something completely different.”

His previous ghostwritten books were about business, and he had edited several memoirs. Writing about the last 20 years of his life was an introspective, emotional experience.

Parts of the book included personal stories which he had not even shared with his friends.

“It was kind of an ordeal to get those out,” he said.

He described writing his memoir as being almost like a form of therapy.

The author said he included stories about dating that other people in similar situations might relate to. Saturday’s event will allow readers to learn more about the book and Fraass’ writing process.