In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Star-Herald is featuring teacher profiles. Today’s profile is in partnership with Scottsbluff Public Schools.

Scottsbluff High School math teacher Maria Torres knew only her hometown until after she graduated for high school in 2011. Then she left town to join the U.S. Marine Corps in search of her first real challenge.

“I’m from Scottsbluff, and I attended nothing but Scottsbluff schools,” Torres said. “I wanted something that was hard. I knew that school had been easy for me, and I thought college would be too. I wanted to be challenged, and I needed that. I needed the discipline.”

While still serving in the Marine Corps, Torres began to work on her first college degree. She managed to complete three-quarters of it while still active duty. Less than a year after leaving the Marines, Torres graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social psychology before taking a job with the U.S. Post Office.

But Torres wasn’t ready to settle. She went back to school and completed her master’s, pivoting to education.

“I was weighing my options, and teaching was the only one I was excited about,” she said.

Torres’ first four years as an educator were spent in Texas before she moved back to Scottsbluff in 2021. Returning home had never been part of her plan, but she was pleasantly surprised by how fitting it felt to return to Scottsbluff High School as a teacher.

“I was worried that I wasn’t going to like it,” she said. “It’s completely different. I feel like the kids appreciate the fact that I’m here, and I know what they’re doing on the weekends here. I know what there is to do here. I didn’t have teachers who had that advantage that I have right now, so it’s cool.”

That advantage has helped Torres greatly in her efforts to connect with her students and build strong relationships, which she said is the highlight of working in education.

“I think relationship building has been the best. That in itself is really rewarding,” she said. “Knowing that they’re trying to do their best for me or even just trying to do one thing differently because I’ve built that relationship with them is fun.”

Torres is no stranger to the concept of teacher appreciation. She heads the courtesy committee at SHS, which sees her working to honor her fellow teachers at any given opportunity. That includes nationwide events like Teacher Appreciation Week and Paraprofessional Appreciation Day in addition to smaller events and accomplishments.

“Any way that we can celebrate the staff here, I try to do that,” she said.

When Torres left Scottsbluff after her high school graduation, she never intended to return. Over time she has adopted a different mentality and recognizes the impact that she can have on her school and her community.

“I had every intention of leaving Scottsbluff. I didn’t want to be here. I wasn’t happy, it was boring, there was nothing to do. And I did leave, I moved at 17 years old and was gone for 10 years. But Scottsbluff needs people. We complain about the future generation, but nothing can change if we’re not here to make a difference.”

When Torres looks back on her own childhood, she appreciates the community members who provided activities and structure for her and her sisters. She said the time has come for her and others to step up and care for the kids in Scottsbluff, and teaching plays an important role in that plan.

“If we’re not going to do it, who is?” she said.