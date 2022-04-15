Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club hosting Crabby Tax event

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 precaution, the Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club’s popular Crabby Tax Night is back. On Saturday, April 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Scottsbluff Elks Club, enjoy all you can eat crab legs including sides, coffee, water or tea and a cash bar provided by the Elks Lodge.

Corporate sponsor tables for this charitable event are being sold now for $500, which includes eight tickets at your table, early seating at 5:30 p.m. plus name recognition on marketing material for advertising and during the event.

There will be wonderful silent auction and raffle items as well. Couples tickets are $60 and individual tickets are $35.

All proceeds are used to support the work of the Kiwanis Club, which includes maintenance of the Kiwanis playground at Riverside Park, support of active Kiwanis student organizations in the junior and senior high schools, a summer barbecue for Camp Scott students at the Scottsbluff Saddle Club, donations to various community and individual efforts, and much more.

For more information on securing a corporate table, individual tickets or to donate silent auction or raffle items, contact any Kiwanis member or Kevin Mooney at 308-631-4447 and by email at k_tmooney@charter.net.

