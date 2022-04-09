 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Scottsbluff parish to bring the story of Christ to life with annual Living Stations of the Cross

Living Stations of the Cross preview::1

The acting Roman soldiers hoist the cross to which Jesus was fixed during Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church’s live Stations of the Cross on Good Friday. The story will be retold this Good Friday, April 15.

“Are you the king of the Jews?” asked Roman governor Pontius Pilate to Jesus of Nazareth, who had been bound and handed over to him by the chief priests.

This encounter was the beginning of the fulfillment of a biblical prophecy Christians will celebrate Sunday, April 17 — the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Before Christ conquered the grave and died for our sins, he endured immeasurable suffering at the hand of Pilate.

Living Stations of the Cross 14 stations

1. Jesus is condemned to death
2. Jesus carries his cross
3. Jesus falls the first time
4. Jesus meets his mother
5. Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus to carry his cross
6. Veronica wipes the face of Jesus
7. Jesus falls the second time
8. Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem
9. Jesus falls a third time
10. Jesus' clothes are taken away
11. Jesus is nailed to the cross
12. Jesus dies on the cross
13. Jesus' body is taken off of the cross
14. Jesus is laid in tomb

Ahead of the Easter holiday, the story of Jesus’ death will be retold on Good Friday, April 15, as Our Lady of Guadalupe parish in Scottsbluff presents the Living Stations of the Cross (Via Crucis).

The Stations of the Cross will be presented in Spanish at 5 p.m. followed by services at the church.

“They’re going to experience the book of Matthew and Mark together,” Eliza Rodriguez, office manager at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, said.

The Stations of the Cross held on Good Friday allow many Catholics to symbolically follow Christ’s path as he carried the cross to his crucifixion. The devotion allows the faithful to make a spiritual pilgrimage and meditate on the Passion of Christ. Many western Christian denominations, including Anglican, Lutheran, Methodist and Western Orthodox parishes share in the tradition.

The parish will reenact Jesus’ final days on Earth by telling stories at 13 stations.

“It’s pretty much a reenactment of the Bible where Jesus gets crucified,” Rodriguez said. “They start at the center where they accuse him (Jesus) of being the bad person.”

Our Lady of Guadalupe parish has performed the living stations on Good Friday for several years, except during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s pretty much the same every year. We want people to experience and know how Jesus was crucified,” she said. “We do change the people in the play, so not every year, the same person will play Jesus.”

This year, Jesus will be portrayed by Juan Pablo and Mary will be portrayed by Mary Torres.

The living stations will take about an hour to experience, with the first station at the Guadalupe Center before moving down 11th Avenue to East 11th Street before returning down 12th Avenue to the grass area east of the center.

“We want to get out the message that Jesus has died for our sins,” Rodriguez said.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

