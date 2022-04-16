Scottsbluff Police begin drug enforcement awareness campaign

The Scottsbluff Police Department has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety to participate in the national “Drug Impaired High Visibility Enforcement Mobilization.”

Scottsbluff Police officers will work up to 100 hours of overtime from Monday, April 18, to Sunday, April 24. According to information provided by the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety, as of December 2021, there were 85 certified DREs (drug recognition experts) active throughout Nebraska. Two of these DREs are Scottsbluff Police officers.