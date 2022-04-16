 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsbluff Police begin drug enforcement awareness campaign

  • 0

The Scottsbluff Police Department has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety to participate in the national “Drug Impaired High Visibility Enforcement Mobilization.”

Scottsbluff Police officers will work up to 100 hours of overtime from Monday, April 18, to Sunday, April 24. According to information provided by the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety, as of December 2021, there were 85 certified DREs (drug recognition experts) active throughout Nebraska. Two of these DREs are Scottsbluff Police officers.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News