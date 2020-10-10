Scottsbluff Police captain retires after more than 20 years on force

During the retirement reception for Scottsbluff Police Capt. Tony Straub Friday, Tom Perkins recalled an October 2019 Star-Herald photo of Straub from a Coffee with a Cop event.

In the photo, a young girl has wrapped her arms around the captain, and leaned her head on her shoulders, becoming familiar with the police captain she has just gotten to know. Straub grinned a large smile and held the girl for some time at the event.

“That picture in the newspaper actually spoke a lot,” Perkins, who has served on the ??? for decades, said. “Not only about police officers, but about your humanity as an officer and a person. I appreciate that. I am glad you are retiring and I hope you have a good time.”

Straub’s retirement came about suddenly, he told the Star-Herald. He said he had actually planned on holding off for at least a couple of years, but that health concerns on the part of a family member sped up his initial timeline to retire. He will move to Missouri, where he said his brother and family members live, to be closer.

On Friday, Straub’s colleagues celebrated the man who has spent the last seven years serving as a captain of the police department, helping to lead the officers of the department.