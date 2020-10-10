Scottsbluff Police captain retires after more than 20 years on force

During the retirement reception for Scottsbluff Police Capt. Tony Straub Friday, Tom Perkins recalled an October 2019 Star-Herald photo of Straub from a Coffee with a Cop event.
In the photo, a young girl has wrapped her arms around the captain, and leaned her head on her shoulders, becoming familiar with the police captain she has just gotten to know. Straub grinned a large smile and held the girl for some time at the event.
“That picture in the newspaper actually spoke a lot,” Perkins, who has served on the ??? for decades, said. “Not only about police officers, but about your humanity as an officer and a person. I appreciate that. I am glad you are retiring and I hope you have a good time.”
Straub’s retirement came about suddenly, he told the Star-Herald. He said he had actually planned on holding off for at least a couple of years, but that health concerns on the part of a family member sped up his initial timeline to retire. He will move to Missouri, where he said his brother and family members live, to be closer.
On Friday, Straub’s colleagues celebrated the man who has spent the last seven years serving as a captain of the police department, helping to lead the officers of the department.
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said he has “always admired Tony’s love of the Scottsbluff Police Department and his deep convictions about serving the greater good as a police officer. ... Tony will always be remembered as a police officer whose moral compass was pointed in the true direction of integrity.” He called Spencer a leader and a friend, wishing him “peace, love and happiness.”
Straub began working in law enforcement in February 1997. He told the Star-Herald that he had been working as a defense contractor after serving in the military. Some friends already in law enforcement encouraged him to pursue a career in law enforcement. He told the Star-Herald he applied to departments in a number of places.
It was former Chief of Police Jim Livingston who hired him. In January 2003, he was promoted to a sergeant. For the last seven years, he has worked as a captain.
Straub moved to Scottsbluff from Minnesota, where he grew up in Le Sueur.
“Moving down here to become a Scottsbluff Police officer was by far the best decision I ever made in my life,” he said, saying that past and present officers he has worked with at the department has been one big family that has had a great impact on me.
“We have a great community that we serve,” he said. “They really have our backs and it is really nice to be in a place like this with people like you. I have enjoyed it and I’ll miss ya.”
His fondness for the community was a sentiment he again repeated to the Star-Herald.
“We have a wonderful community,” he told the Star-Herald again later, tearing up, and noting that it has been a good place to serve and raise his family.
During the retirement reception, some of Straub’s colleagues spoke about their recollections of Straub, such as fellow Capt. Brian Wasson. Wasson said he and Straub started days within each other at the police department and attended the academy together. When Straub was named captain, he said, he jumped right in, taking on his new duties. Bruce Ferguson, retired police officer, said that as a former supervisor, he never had to be concerned about Straub as he was always out doing his job. He was remembered by officers for having their back, both as a supervisor and in the field.
Corp. Krisa Brass, who currently serves as president of the Scottsbluff Police Officers’ union, presented Straub with his service weapon, which the union purchased for him and will have engraved, a traditional gift for retiring officers.
