Scottsbluff police capture missing 45-year-old inmate John Nereson

Scottsbluff Police captured a 45-year-old man Thursday who had reportedly absconded from a Lincoln corrections center.
Police arrested John Nereson, a former Scottsbluff resident, after responding to the 1700 block of Portal Place on a report of an unauthorized person staying in an abandoned camper, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Krisa Brass said in a press release. Officers discovered Nereson, who had been reported to have failed to show up for a work assignment on Feb. 24 and didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Nereson had served about two years of an eight to 12 year sentence after being convicted on charges of assault on an officer with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, driving with a revoked license and a fifth offense of driving under the influence.
Police arrested Nereson at about 3:47 p.m. without incident and he was transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.
Also on Thursday, at around 12:11 p.m., police officers and members of the Scottsbluff Fire Department responded to a collision at the intersection of Avenue B and Highway 26. Brass released that Kurt Schaneman, 33, of Mitchell, driving a semi-truck west on Highway 26, collided with a southbound Toyota Corolla driven by Sarah Vongries, 44, of Scottsbluff. Schaneman was cited on a charge of violating a traffic signal.
Vongries was transported to Regional West Medical Center with minor injuries, Brass said.