Scottsbluff police capture missing 45-year-old inmate John Nereson

Police arrested John Nereson, a former Scottsbluff resident, after responding to the 1700 block of Portal Place on a report of an unauthorized person staying in an abandoned camper, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Krisa Brass said in a press release. Officers discovered Nereson, who had been reported to have failed to show up for a work assignment on Feb. 24 and didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Nereson had served about two years of an eight to 12 year sentence after being convicted on charges of assault on an officer with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, driving with a revoked license and a fifth offense of driving under the influence.