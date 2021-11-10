Scottsbluff Police, community enjoy return to Coffee with a Cop

Four-year-old Sydney Rusk shared hugs, got a sticker badge and chatted gregariously with Scottsbluff Police officers Wednesday.
The Gering girl and her mother, Christina, were among the community members who came out to the Luna Bean Coffee House, located in the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff, for Coffee with a Cop.
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer, Captains Brian Wasson and Lance Kite joined several other officers in enjoying a cup of Joe and greeting people as they strolled in to the coffee shop. City employees were also among the attendees, catching up with life updates such as new babies in families and more.
“That’s cop food that you are eating there,” Spencer said, good-naturedly joking as someone enjoyed a glazed doughnut.
The Coffee with a Cop event is a goodwill event during which the community gets to chat with police officers, ask questions and more.
“Coffees with a cop are a great opportunity to get together with the community and improve our relationship,” Spencer told the Star-Herald earlier this week. “We have accomplished a lot in the last few years as far as community policing.”
Christina Rusk said she makes a point of attending the Coffee with a Cop events held by the department.
“We just like to support the cops and get to know them,” she said. “I just really always want my daughter to be familiar with them, and we support them as much as we can.”
Teresa Elliot, of Scottsbluff, also headed out this morning to visit with officers, like Officers Ron Wilson and Spencer Griess.
“I’m retired and its nice to come and visit with the officers, just to, you know thank them for their service,” she said.
Mary and Russ Nielsen were among the people who stopped by to also ask some specific questions. The couple said it was a good event for them to be able to talk one-on-one with officers.
“Usually when you see them, they’re working and you can’t just stop and talk,” Mary Nielsen said. “As I told them, sometimes, when we’re just out and about and we see them doing their job, we’ve always been very impressed with how they handle themselves.”
Sierra Parra, owner of the Luna Bean Coffeehouse, said the event is the second time that the Parras have hosted the event, hosting Coffee with a Cop in 2018 when the coffeehouse was a deli. At that time, owner Anthony Parra described local police as doing a great job when the adjoining convenience store experienced a robbery in December 2017 and during the times they have responded to alarms or provided other assistance.
The business owners enjoyed it then and Sierra Parra and other baristas were having fun during Coffee with a Cop Wednesday.
“We just wanted to show our support,” Sierra Parra said. “And with our new business, we could serve our community. It’s been really nice to see everyone get together.”
The last Coffee with a Cop event had been held in March 2020, just as COVID-19 cases started to be reported in Nebraska. It’s just one of the community outreach activities held by the police department, Spencer said. Each year, the department hosts National Night Out in August, as well as heading up regular car seat checks, participating with other agencies in the Shop with a Cop event, and fundraising efforts like the Pink Patch Project and No-Shave November.