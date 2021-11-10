Scottsbluff Police, community enjoy return to Coffee with a Cop

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Teresa Elliot, of Scottsbluff, also headed out this morning to visit with officers, like Officers Ron Wilson and Spencer Griess.

“I’m retired and its nice to come and visit with the officers, just to, you know thank them for their service,” she said.

Mary and Russ Nielsen were among the people who stopped by to also ask some specific questions. The couple said it was a good event for them to be able to talk one-on-one with officers.

“Usually when you see them, they’re working and you can’t just stop and talk,” Mary Nielsen said. “As I told them, sometimes, when we’re just out and about and we see them doing their job, we’ve always been very impressed with how they handle themselves.”

Sierra Parra, owner of the Luna Bean Coffeehouse, said the event is the second time that the Parras have hosted the event, hosting Coffee with a Cop in 2018 when the coffeehouse was a deli. At that time, owner Anthony Parra described local police as doing a great job when the adjoining convenience store experienced a robbery in December 2017 and during the times they have responded to alarms or provided other assistance.

The business owners enjoyed it then and Sierra Parra and other baristas were having fun during Coffee with a Cop Wednesday.