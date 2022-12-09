 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff Police donated body armor for K9

Scottsbluff Police Department’s K9 Duke has received a bullet and stab protective vest as the result of a a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Scottsbluff Police donated body armor for K9

Scottsbluff Police Department’s K9 Duke wears his new protective vest.

K9 Duke’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Lea Park of Choke Aloha LLC and was embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Seattle, WA K9 Jedi, EOW 1-5-22,” according to a press release.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501©(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. call 508-824-6978 or visit at www.vik9s.org. Donations can also be mailed to to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

