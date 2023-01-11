 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff police issue 153 citations during DUI enforcement campaign

The Scottsbluff Police Department made 290 contacts and issued 153 citations as part of a DUI enforcement campaign over the holiday season.

The department participated in the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Wave between Dec. 16, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023. During this time, Scottsbluff police officers worked a total of 173 hours of overtime funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

According to Sergeant Philip Eckerberg, the enforcement effort resulted in the following citations: three driving under the influence, 58 no registration, 10 no seat belts, 10 driving under suspension, eight no operators license, nine speeding, one minor in possession of alcohol, five open container, six drug paraphernalia, two left of center, two no lights after dark, four traffic light violations, two learner’s permit violations, eight no insurance, one stop sign violation, one U-turn, one improper lane change, two brake light out, one failure to yield, two leaving the scene of accident, one safety glass, one fictitious plates, one contributing, two reckless driving, three child safety seat.

Officers also made four felony arrests and apprehended five fugitives.

The Scottsbluff Police Department also investigated 34 non-injury crashes, two injury crashes, and one fatality pedestrian collision during this enforcement period.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

