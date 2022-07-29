Scottsbluff Police, others prepare for National Night Out

Preparations are underway for a night of fun and entertainment at Scottsbluff's National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Capt. Brian Wasson of the Scottsbluff Police Department said the planning starts early.

The department holds weekly meetings for a few months in advance, “and then the race is on. We get as many groups … to come together, create some sort of kid-friendly, family-friendly activity that each booth will have on the night of the event. The intention is to get the community out with their partners in public safety and have a fun night out.”

On Tuesday evening, families from the area can trek downtown to enjoy a night of food, games, entertainment and educational opportunities while better connecting with their local police, firefighters and emergency medical services.

“From 6 to 8 p.m. it’s all fun and games, so to speak,” Wasson said.

Activities at the night out include face painting, food vendors, informational and promotional booths, a car show, and first responders showing off their equipment.

Wasson said the event usually draws between 2,000 and 4,000 people.

“The bomb guys will run their robot up and down the street and it’s always difficult to do so because there are so many people.”

Because of the popularity of the event, Broadway will be shut down that night between 19th Street and Railway Street. Parking will not be allowed from 4 — 9 p.m. there. It will also be prohibited at the 18th Street mini park for the duration of the event.

The event has been taking place in Scottsbluff for around 25 years. Wasson said it’s not hard to drum up support from local businesses, organizations and the community at large.

“It’s kind of a build it and they will come type of deal,” he said.

Volunteers spent Friday morning compiling donations from various organizations into goodie bags to give away at the event. Donations included pens, stress balls, candy, coupons and other items. The police department also donated items such as toys.

Some of the materials in the goodie bags are meant to provide adults with information.

“While they’re geared mostly toward a kid opening up a bag and seeing a bunch of fun stuff, there’s also information for families that may assist in connecting them to resources in the community,” Wasson said.

A group of more than 30 volunteers, far more than in years past, compiled 500 goodie bags. While some volunteers were first responders, most were just people from the community.

“I hear they go pretty quickly,” administrative records tech Jennifer VanHoosear said. “Capt. (Lance) Kite said within the first half hour, we’re usually out of them.”

As this is her first year with the department, Friday was also VanHoosear’s first time putting the goodie bags together.

“I never knew how much hard work went into an event like this … the biggest thing is trying to contact everybody, making one master list from previous lists from years before and trying to update it,” VanHoosear said.

She added that she’d received plenty of positive responses by email and is excited to see the turnout.

As a nationwide festival with thousands of participating communities, National Night Out gives officers the opportunity to foster positive relationships with the community they serve.

“A lot of times when these first responders that participate are meeting people in the community, it’s under adverse circumstances, so this is the opposite of that,” Wasson said.

Since the police department needs the community’s help to solve and deter crimes, he added, it’s vital for them to better get to know the people of Scottsbluff.