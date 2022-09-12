 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsbluff Police participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement wave

  • 0

Two of the country’s largest railroad unions are threatening to strike, which could lead to even bigger supply chain issues.

Scottsbluff, Neb. — From Aug. 19 to Sept. 5, Scottsbluff Police officers worked overtime and participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day DUI enforcement wave. Overtime funding for this activity was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Scottsbluff Police officers made six driving under the influence arrests along 163 other citations and arrests. There were 181 warnings issued. Sgt. Philip Eckerberg said, “This activity is a result of Scottsbluff Police officers working long hours and being ever vigilant while on patrol.”

Citations and arrests:

6 DUI arrests, 43 No Valid Registration, 16 Speeding, 16 No Insurance, 14 Driving Under Suspension, 9 warrant arrests, 6 Seat Belt violations, 6 Possession of Marijuana, 6 Drug Paraphernalia, 6 No Operator’s License, 5 felony drug arrests, 5 Failure to Yield, 5 No Lights, 4 felony drug possession, 4 Stop Sign violations, 3 Traffic Light Violations, 3 Reckless Driving, 3 Learners Permit Violation, 2 Minor In Possession of alcohol, 2 Refusal of Test, 2 No Motor Cycle Helmet, 2 Leaving Scene of Accident, 1 Open Container of Alcohol, 1 brake light out, 1 Fictitious Plates, 1 Improper Turn, 1 ID Theft, 1 Left of Center, 1 Flight to Avoid, 1 Littering, 1 Obstruction, 1 Assault on Officer, 1 Tampering with Evidence, 1 Child Abuse, 1 Domestic Violence

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle and Princess Kate ignore royal protocol while greeting mourners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News