Scottsbluff Police participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement wave

Scottsbluff, Neb. — From Aug. 19 to Sept. 5, Scottsbluff Police officers worked overtime and participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day DUI enforcement wave. Overtime funding for this activity was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Scottsbluff Police officers made six driving under the influence arrests along 163 other citations and arrests. There were 181 warnings issued. Sgt. Philip Eckerberg said, “This activity is a result of Scottsbluff Police officers working long hours and being ever vigilant while on patrol.”

Citations and arrests:

6 DUI arrests, 43 No Valid Registration, 16 Speeding, 16 No Insurance, 14 Driving Under Suspension, 9 warrant arrests, 6 Seat Belt violations, 6 Possession of Marijuana, 6 Drug Paraphernalia, 6 No Operator’s License, 5 felony drug arrests, 5 Failure to Yield, 5 No Lights, 4 felony drug possession, 4 Stop Sign violations, 3 Traffic Light Violations, 3 Reckless Driving, 3 Learners Permit Violation, 2 Minor In Possession of alcohol, 2 Refusal of Test, 2 No Motor Cycle Helmet, 2 Leaving Scene of Accident, 1 Open Container of Alcohol, 1 brake light out, 1 Fictitious Plates, 1 Improper Turn, 1 ID Theft, 1 Left of Center, 1 Flight to Avoid, 1 Littering, 1 Obstruction, 1 Assault on Officer, 1 Tampering with Evidence, 1 Child Abuse, 1 Domestic Violence