Scottsbluff Police participate in holiday enforcement campaign

The Scottsbluff Police Department has been awarded a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office to participate in the “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” national traffic enforcement mobilization.

Scottsbluff Police Officers will work up to 108 hours of overtime during a period that began Nov. 23 and continues until Nov. 27. The officers will be looking for all traffic violations and writing seat belt citations when possible.

The seat belt usage rate in Scottsbluff is 51.75% which is one of the lowest in Nebraska.

In a press release, Sgt. Philip Eckerberg said, “Our goal is to increase voluntary compliance with the seat belt and child safety seat use.”