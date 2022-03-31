Scottsbluff police respond to scene of two injury crashes Thursday

The Scottsbluff Police Department responded to the scene of two injury crashes Thursday.

One crash, which took place at the intersection of West 20th Street and Avenue B, resulted in a juvenile being transported to Regional West Medical Center.

The crash took place at 7:30 a.m. According to information provided by Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Phil Eckerberg, the driver of a Dodge Durango, Scottsbluff resident Jacob Findley Schupman, 18, rear-ended a Honda Odyssey driven by Elizabeth Thomson, 32, also of Scottsbluff.

There were four juveniles in the Odyssey. One of the juveniles was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Schupman was treated and released at the scene. Eckerberg said Schupman was cited on a charge of following the Odyssey too closely.

Another crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of West 14th Street and Avenue C. A black Toyota Tacoma had flipped on its right side, with the windshield shattered. A white Ram 2500 rolled to a stop a few yards away, with damage concentrated around the left headlight.

Several onlookers came to see the wreckage and check on the drivers. One man, Trinity Smith, said he had witnessed the crash from his front porch a few doors down. Smith said the 2500 was heading south while the Tacoma was driving east. The driver of the Tacoma tried to swerve and avoid the 2500, he said, “and didn’t have enough time,” Smith said. “He flipped ... basically did a 360 (degree) turn and landed.”

The Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments quickly arrived on scene. One driver was injured, but refused transport to the hospital for treatment. Police had not yet released details about the crash as of presstime.

Eckerberg said officers had dealt with at least two minor fender-benders Thursday as well.

