Scottsbluff Police wear pink to bring awareness to breast cancer

Scottsbluff Police officers are adding a bit of color to their wardrobe this year, sporting pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.
The Scottsbluff Police Department is among departments statewide participating in Nebraska’s version of The Pink Patch Project.
The Pink Patch Project started in 2013 with a small department in California and expanded by 2015 to agencies throughout California.
“As soon as the LAPD got on board, it kind of exploded countrywide,” Scottsbluff Police Officer Bobbi Kuhlman said.
The Scottsbluff Police Department became one of the Nebraska agencies offering pink patches in 2019.
At that time, Kuhlman had been looking for ways to get involved in campaigns locally, such as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer passed along information from her about the Pink Patch Project. She approached the Scottsbluff Police Officers Association, which is the local police union, and members were on board. The union purchased pink patches that were sold in 2019, 2020 and again this year to fundraise locally to benefit the Festival of Hope.
“I don’t think we have any officers in the department whose lives have not been touched in some way, shape or form, by cancer,” Kuhlman said. “And that’s also the reason that we chose Festival of Hope (to benefit from fundraising) because they will use those funds to assist anyone going through any kind of cancer.”
Last year, Kuhlman said she also got permission for officers to add a little bit of extra pink to their uniforms, with officers able to wear pink shoelaces and a pink ribbon during the month of October.
“I just thought it might be a little bit more for the public to see what we are doing,” Kuhlman said. “It stands out if you look down and see a pair of black boots, and then these pink shoelaces.”
In 2021, 26 police and sheriff’s departments are participating, and the Nebraska State Patrol. The Scottsbluff department is the only police or sheriff department in the Panhandle participating. Troop E of the Nebraska State Patrol is also participating, with the patrol participating for the fourth year. Patches are available at local NSP offices and online.
In 2019, Kuhlman said, the Scottsbluff department raised $300 to benefit Festival of Hope. Already this year, she said, they are coming close to that number and they are about halfway through the month. People can sew the patches on a jacket, hang them from a bulletin board or give them as a gift to a patient, Kuhlman said.
Patches are available from any officer of the Scottsbluff Police Department or at the department, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
T-shirts are also being offered in the statewide campaign online, https://nepinkpatchproject.orderpromos.com. The T-shirts are dark grey, with a large pink ribbon and a listing of each of the 27 agencies involved this year.