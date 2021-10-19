Scottsbluff Police wear pink to bring awareness to breast cancer

Last year, Kuhlman said she also got permission for officers to add a little bit of extra pink to their uniforms, with officers able to wear pink shoelaces and a pink ribbon during the month of October.

“I just thought it might be a little bit more for the public to see what we are doing,” Kuhlman said. “It stands out if you look down and see a pair of black boots, and then these pink shoelaces.”

In 2021, 26 police and sheriff’s departments are participating, and the Nebraska State Patrol. The Scottsbluff department is the only police or sheriff department in the Panhandle participating. Troop E of the Nebraska State Patrol is also participating, with the patrol participating for the fourth year. Patches are available at local NSP offices and online.

In 2019, Kuhlman said, the Scottsbluff department raised $300 to benefit Festival of Hope. Already this year, she said, they are coming close to that number and they are about halfway through the month. People can sew the patches on a jacket, hang them from a bulletin board or give them as a gift to a patient, Kuhlman said.

Patches are available from any officer of the Scottsbluff Police Department or at the department, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.