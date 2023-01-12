Scottsbluff Public Schools awarded $6.3M School Based Mental Health Services Grant

Scottsbluff Public Schools has been awarded a School Based Mental Health (SBMH) Services Grant by the United States Department of Education.

The purpose of the SBMH program is to provide competitive grants to state and local educational agencies and local educational agency consortia to increase the number of credentialed mental health services providers offering school-based mental health services to students in locations with demonstrated need.

The five-year, $6.3 million grant is the largest competitive award ever received by Scottsbluff Public Schools. Only 102 grantees were chosen from across the nation. Wendy Kemling, SBPS executive director of student services, led the grant writing effort and will oversee its implementation.

“This competitive federal grant will build on our successes and give us the resources to expand programming to allow us to further address our students’ mental health and well-being, which will bring substantial and long-term benefits to our students, families, and community,” said Kemling.

Scottsbluff Public School District’s SBMH Services Grant is designed to strengthen the district’s ongoing implementation of strategies in the areas of trauma informed practices, restorative practices, universal support practices and systems, and other areas that promote healthy student behaviors and attitudes.

“The grant will allow us to continue the successful programs and services piloted through our current School Climate Transformation Grant, as well as expand our already existing mental health services,” said Andrew Dick, SBPS superintendent.

The grant dollars will fund school based mental health work such as professional development and training for teachers and staff, social and emotional screening to better identify students with behavioral and emotional needs to initiate timely administration of interventions, expand licensed mental health therapy services to students, and expansion of interventions to ensure all students who are struggling with behavioral and emotional issues have access to support. To support this work, SBPS will hire school based social workers for the five year duration of the grant.

“In addition to providing a mechanism for sustaining current successful district programs while also expanding existing mental health services, this federal grant will invest a significant portion of the $6.3M directly into our local economy,” Dick said.<&rule>