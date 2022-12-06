Scottsbluff Public Schools selected to pilot Journey to Inclusion project

Scottsbluff Public Schools has been selected for participation by the Nebraska Department of Education as a pilot site for the state’s Journey to Inclusion project.

This project is focused on building inclusive school communities that are designed to meet the needs of all students, including those with disabilities.

“Scottsbluff has proven to be a community that truly values the educational experience of each and every student in their schools,” said Amy Rhone, NDE special education administrator. “Their selection for the Journey to Inclusion project will provide an opportunity to build on their culture of inclusion and create the conditions for a truly inclusive education for all students.”

Scottsbluff is one of only two districts in the state of Nebraska piloting the new program, and their experience will help inform how the program will be rolled out to other schools.

As part of the project, teachers and leaders from Longfellow Elementary School and Bluffs Middle School have begun to focus on creating opportunities for students with disabilities to learn alongside their non-disabled peers. This includes closer collaboration between general and special education teachers to inform the type of support students might need during general education instruction, allowing them to remain in the classroom rather than being pulled out to another setting.

“BMS teachers have increased collaboration time and efforts to meet the needs of all students,” said BMS principal Jana Mason. “This partnership has supported and strengthened current instructional practices to increase student performance and close the achievement gap.”

Teachers at SBPS are also providing more inclusive instruction by offering flexibility in the ways students access learning materials and demonstrate what they have learned.

The Journey to Inclusion pilot marks a concerted attempt for school teams to come together and address the needs of students with disabilities in new and innovative ways, and SBPS reports experiences encouraging signs of meaningful change.

“The Journey to Inclusion pilot program has opened my eyes to how small changes can make a big impact in providing the best education to all students,” said kindergarten teacher Sara Valentine. “Gone are the days of limited communications between critical members of the instructional team. Teamwork changes everything.”

According to Executive Director of Student Services Wendy Kemling, the pilot program will assist educators at SBPS in continuing to refine their practices and guarantee that they are meeting the needs of every child, every day.

“As a district, we have always maintained a focus on meeting the needs of all of our students, but this opportunity will help support us in this endeavor through the provision of professional development and coaching,” said Kemling.

SBPS plans to provide training to additional schools in the future. Updates about this work will be shared on the district’s website, social media channels, and family newsletters in the pilot schools.