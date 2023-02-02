Scottsbluff Public Schools will soon begin seeking feedback from various groups as part of a comprehensive five-year strategic planning process.

The planning process will take place throughout the remainder of the school year and will result in a strategic plan that will be shared with the community and used to guide the district's decision-making throughout the next five years.

Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Dick said that feedback from all of the district’s stakeholders is crucial in the strategic planning process because the resulting plan will define the growth and direction of its schools.

“When you have a strategic plan and it’s reflective of the voices we’re hoping to hear and gather input from, it really helps to define the growth and value of our school district,” said Dick. “It allows us to prioritize and align resources to meet those goals. It’s the roadmap that will define the decisions we make and the goals that are articulated will really guide our work for the next five years.”

The planning process will be facilitated by Jamie Weingart of JNW Consulting. Weingart will oversee the input and planning processes and ensure that all voices are heard. After meeting with the district’s executive team last week, Weingart’s next order of business will involve meeting with school administrators.

“That will really kick off a series of focus groups,” Dick explained. “She’ll have conversations with our certificated staff, classified staff, students from Scottsbluff High School, and then we’re also going to provide an opportunity for parents and community patrons to come in on an evening in April to provide input.”

All of the input will be boiled down to create three to five strategic goals for the district, which will be used to set its course in the years to come.

As superintendent, Dick’s voice will also carry weight in the strategic planning process. He said that student achievement is at the forefront of his thoughts, but a handful of other issues will be of great importance over the next five years as well.

“Things like school safety, ensuring that we’re creating a safe environment,” he said. “And the patrons of the district are going to have an opportunity in the next few years to consider a decision about facilities.”

According to Dick, the Bluffs Middle School bond issue will be paid off within the timeframe of the five-year strategic plan, which will open the door for improvement of another facility or even construction of a new one. With such significant decisions on the horizon, the five-year plan will bear a considerable amount of weight.

Dick, whose contract was recently extended through June of 2026, said that this roadmap for the next five years is of great importance to him as well.

“It’s important because I believe that the goals of your superintendent should align with the strategic plan,” he said. “Ultimately it’s the responsibility of your superintendent to carry out the vision of the district.”

A final report detailing the strategic plan will be made available to the public this summer.