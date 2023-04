The Scottsbluff Police Department advises the motoring public that a crossing at W. 20th Street and Railway is closed until repairs can be made.

In a press release, Capt. Lance Kite advised that the crossing arms were damaged as the result of a collision and the crossing arms were damaged.

The crossing has been blocked by barricades and will remain so until BNSF can replace the damaged equipment. The public is asked to use alternate routes until repairs have been completed.